Broncos draft Iowa State DT Eyioma Uwazurike in fourth round

Iowa State defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (58) celebrates knocking down a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have selected Iowa State defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike at 116th overall in the NFL Draft.

Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

School: Iowa State

Statistics (2021): 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 9 sacks

Impact: Uwazurike will likely be in the Broncos' defensive line rotation next season, playing alongside DJ Jones, Dre'Mont Jones and DeSahawn Williams. Uwazurike was an elite pass rusher in college and will try to bring that to the NFL.