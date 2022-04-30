Broncos draft Iowa State DT Eyioma Uwazurike in fourth round
ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have selected Iowa State defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike at 116th overall in the NFL Draft.
Eyioma Uwazurike, DT, Iowa State
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
School: Iowa State
Statistics (2021): 42 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 9 sacks
Impact: Uwazurike will likely be in the Broncos' defensive line rotation next season, playing alongside DJ Jones, Dre'Mont Jones and DeSahawn Williams. Uwazurike was an elite pass rusher in college and will try to bring that to the NFL.
