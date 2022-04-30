Firefighters Extinguish Grass Fire Near Marshall Road & Highway 93

By Danielle Chavira

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a small grass fire early Saturday morning near Marshall Road on South Foothills Highway, also known as Highway 93. This is the same area where it’s believed the Marshall Fire sparked in late December .

The fire on Saturday morning grew to about 20 yards, sheriff’s officials stated. Firefighters say the fire was smoldering in a marshy area below powerlines for a few hours.

Sheriff’s officials say strong wind likely caused power lines to spark the fire.

“A Boulder Police Officer who was working an extra assignment in the Marshall Fire burn scar was first on-scene. A wildland engine from Mountain View Fire arrived on-scene as was able to contain and extinguish the fire without any other fire resources being needed,” officials said.

During the early stages of the Marshall Fire investigation, authorities focused on a private property south of Marshall Road along Highway 93 . An exact cause has yet to be announced as the sheriff’s office pledges a thorough investigation .

The fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures.

In March, a lawsuit, filed in Boulder County District Court, named Xcel Energy as the defendant . It claimed, “The sparks from a powerline ignited a ground fire that came to be known as the ‘Marshall Fire.'”

Xcel Energy maintains it was not responsible for the blaze .