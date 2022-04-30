ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Firefighters Extinguish Grass Fire Near Marshall Road & Highway 93

CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cnflj_0fPCA6gq00

By Danielle Chavira

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a small grass fire early Saturday morning near Marshall Road on South Foothills Highway, also known as Highway 93. This is the same area where it’s believed the Marshall Fire sparked in late December .

The fire on Saturday morning grew to about 20 yards, sheriff’s officials stated. Firefighters say the fire was smoldering in a marshy area below powerlines for a few hours.

Sheriff’s officials say strong wind likely caused power lines to spark the fire.

“A Boulder Police Officer who was working an extra assignment in the Marshall Fire burn scar was first on-scene. A wildland engine from Mountain View Fire arrived on-scene as was able to contain and extinguish the fire without any other fire resources being needed,” officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgxTg_0fPCA6gq00

(credit: CBS)

During the early stages of the Marshall Fire investigation, authorities focused on a private property south of Marshall Road along Highway 93 . An exact cause has yet to be announced as the sheriff’s office pledges a thorough investigation .

The fire destroyed more than 1,000 structures.

In March, a lawsuit, filed in Boulder County District Court, named Xcel Energy as the defendant . It claimed, “The sparks from a powerline ignited a ground fire that came to be known as the ‘Marshall Fire.'”

RELATED: Some Not Blaming Xcel Following Lawsuit In Connection To Marshall Fire

Xcel Energy maintains it was not responsible for the blaze .

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Overnight crash in Pueblo kills two kids, injures others

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police report that two kids under the age of 18 died in a car crash in the early hours of Saturday morning. The Pueblo County Coroner released the identities of the teens Sunday as Brianna Gallegos, 15, and Michael Gerling, 17. The crash happened on the 4th Street Bridge at The post Overnight crash in Pueblo kills two kids, injures others appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tiny piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck late Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the I-25 “Gap.”. The situation started just after 11:30 a.m. when a truck carrying a density gauge lost the equipment around Tomah Road (exit 174). Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News that because the gauge “does have a small amount of radioactivity,” a Hazmat team responded as a precaution.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
City
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

2 Cars Go Up In Flames At Denver County Vehicle Impound

(CBS4) — Denver Fire Department responded to vehicle fires at the Denver County Vehicle Impound Wednesday morning. (credit: CBS) According got DFD, firefighters responded to the impound lot off York Street, where two cars in the lot went up in flames after a report was received around 6. Crews were able to put our the fires at about 7 a.m. (credit: CBS) No one at the facility was hurt, and crews were also safe. The cause of the fires remain under investigation.
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Grass Fire#Fire Investigation#Firefighters#Private Property#Accident#District Court#Xcel Energy
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Homicide investigation underway for body found in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The discovery of a man’s body on the side of a Pueblo road over the weekend will now be investigated as a homicide, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. 46-year-old Fred Joseph Giron was found, April 24, on the side of Little Burnt Mill Road, south of Starlite Drive, early Sunday. The […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

30-foot-fall kills 19-year-old climber in Colorado

According to Mesa County Sheriff's Office, a climber died in Colorado after taking a fall that was reportedly about 30 feet on April 20. Investigated as an 'unattended death,' the report of the accident was received at 10:45 PM that night. The deceased climber, later identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Wernke,...
CBS Denver

Dead Moose Calves Unintentionally Poisoned In Silverthorne Back Yard

SILVERTHRONE, Colo. (CBS4)– After finding male and female moose calves dead in Silverthorne at the end of March, an investigation into their deaths has revealed the two died after eating a plant named “yew.” (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) “Poisoning from the yew plant, a decretive plant that you will find in yards,” Northwest Parks and Wildlife’s Rachael Gonzales explained The toxicology screening confirmed the toxic plant was ingested and killed the animals. You can see the photos from the investigation here. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) “They were thin but that is not uncommon this time of year,” Gonzales went on to say. “Most...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy