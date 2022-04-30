ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

ACC analyst asked if it's Clemson and everybody chasing in the Atlantic Division

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cpyGH_0fPCA0OU00

Former Clemson and All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain, now an analyst for the ACC Network, was a co-host on Packer and Durham with Mark Packer on ACCN this week and gave his thoughts on the ACC’s Atlantic Division entering the 2022 season.

Packer — who believes the Atlantic is “loaded,” will be “very intriguing” and “the most underrated division in the country” — asked Mac Lain if he thinks it’s Clemson and everybody else in the division chasing the Tigers.

“I don’t think so this year,” Mac Lain said. “I think it is Clemson up front, but I think NC State and Wake are right there, right behind them, pulling on that cape saying hey, last year wasn’t a mistake, last year wasn’t a one-year wonder, and they’re going to have a great chance to prove that.”

Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC in 2021) didn’t win the Atlantic Division last season for the first time since 2014.

Instead, it was Wake Forest (11-3, 7-1) that claimed the division crown, though the Tigers dominated the Demon Deacons en route to a 48-27 victory at Death Valley last November.

Wake Forest will look to avenge that loss when it plays Clemson this season in Winston-Salem on Sept. 24.

“Obviously, Clemson going to Wake Forest this year,” Mac Lain said. “Wake has been as good as they’ve ever been, they get smacked by Clemson. You have to be able to take that next step if you want to be legitimate, if you want to be a year-in and year-out power, and some of that comes with schematics. I mean, you keep doing that long zone read against those werewolves, look out. You’re going to have to change something there for Wake Forest.”

Following its trip to Wake Forest, Clemson will return home to host NC State a week later on Oct. 1.

NC State (9-3, 6-2 in 2021) finished second in the Atlantic Division last season and defeated Clemson in double-overtime, 27-21, last September in Raleigh.

Mac Lain called NC State’s game against Clemson this season its “Super Bowl” but pointed out that it won’t be easy for the Wolfpack to earn another win over the Tigers, who are riding a 34-game home winning streak going into the 2022 season — the nation’s longest active home winning streak.

“NC State… they have the Super Bowl, October 1, go do it in Death Valley,” Mac Lain said. “Great you did it at home. Clemson’s won a hundred straight at home. They don’t lose there. You have to go and take it from them if you want to be great, if you all came back for those reasons, and they certainly might be able to. But I think Clemson is gonna feel that disrespect. They’re going to create and create that chip. That’s where they thrive.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0fPCA0OU00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Says College Football’s Best Player Was Obvious

The best player in college football last year was obvious to Cris Collinsworth. The former NFL wide receiver turned NBC and Pro Football Focus analyst believes Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was the top player in the country. Hutchinson, who went No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions, didn’t win the...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#American Football#College Football#The Atlantic Division#The Acc Network#Accn#Tigers#Wake Forest
The Spun

Look: NBA Reveals Why Draymond Green Was Ejected

The Warriors were able to rally in a Game 1 thriller against the Grizzlies, despite a very questionable ejection of Draymond Green at the end of the first half. Green was saddled with a Flagrant 2 foul after fouling Memphis’ Brandon Clarke. As the Grizzlies forward went up for a lay-up, Green could be seen checking him before grabbing on his jersey as Clarke fell to the floor.
NBA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The Best Program In College Football

The pervasiveness of cheating in college football wasn’t the only thing Paul Finebaum talked about during his Monday appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.” The ESPN personality also gave his thoughts on who the best program in the country is. And fresh off a national...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Longtime Wife, Allison

The football season is always a busy time for the Herbstreit family, but moving forward in 2022, it will be even more amped up than usual. Kirk Herbstreit added another big job to his responsibilities this year, as he will be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts. Kirk will do this in addition to his college football duties for ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Major Cheating Allegations

It wouldn’t be college football without a little drama. And Pitt All-American Jordan Addison is currently at the center of it. During an appearance on Monday’s “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” Paul Finebaum weighed in on the issue of tampering in the age of NIL.
NFL
The Spun

Clemson Appears To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

A favorite has emerged for Clemson’s starting quarterback heading into the 2022 season. D.J. Uiagalelei and five-star true freshman Cade Klubnik have been battling it out, but it looks like Uiagalelei is going to prevail. Ann Hickey of 247Sports is reporting that the job is Uiagalelei’s to lose.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy