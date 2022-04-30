ACC analyst asked if it's Clemson and everybody chasing in the Atlantic Division

Former Clemson and All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain, now an analyst for the ACC Network, was a co-host on Packer and Durham with Mark Packer on ACCN this week and gave his thoughts on the ACC’s Atlantic Division entering the 2022 season.

Packer — who believes the Atlantic is “loaded,” will be “very intriguing” and “the most underrated division in the country” — asked Mac Lain if he thinks it’s Clemson and everybody else in the division chasing the Tigers.

“I don’t think so this year,” Mac Lain said. “I think it is Clemson up front, but I think NC State and Wake are right there, right behind them, pulling on that cape saying hey, last year wasn’t a mistake, last year wasn’t a one-year wonder, and they’re going to have a great chance to prove that.”

Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC in 2021) didn’t win the Atlantic Division last season for the first time since 2014.

Instead, it was Wake Forest (11-3, 7-1) that claimed the division crown, though the Tigers dominated the Demon Deacons en route to a 48-27 victory at Death Valley last November.

Wake Forest will look to avenge that loss when it plays Clemson this season in Winston-Salem on Sept. 24.

“Obviously, Clemson going to Wake Forest this year,” Mac Lain said. “Wake has been as good as they’ve ever been, they get smacked by Clemson. You have to be able to take that next step if you want to be legitimate, if you want to be a year-in and year-out power, and some of that comes with schematics. I mean, you keep doing that long zone read against those werewolves, look out. You’re going to have to change something there for Wake Forest.”

Following its trip to Wake Forest, Clemson will return home to host NC State a week later on Oct. 1.

NC State (9-3, 6-2 in 2021) finished second in the Atlantic Division last season and defeated Clemson in double-overtime, 27-21, last September in Raleigh.

Mac Lain called NC State’s game against Clemson this season its “Super Bowl” but pointed out that it won’t be easy for the Wolfpack to earn another win over the Tigers, who are riding a 34-game home winning streak going into the 2022 season — the nation’s longest active home winning streak.

“NC State… they have the Super Bowl, October 1, go do it in Death Valley,” Mac Lain said. “Great you did it at home. Clemson’s won a hundred straight at home. They don’t lose there. You have to go and take it from them if you want to be great, if you all came back for those reasons, and they certainly might be able to. But I think Clemson is gonna feel that disrespect. They’re going to create and create that chip. That’s where they thrive.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks