ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

King’s Lynn relegated from National League after Eastleigh snatch dramatic draw

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQ1Gb_0fPC9zhw00

King’s Lynn’s relegation from the Vanarama National League was confirmed following a dramatic 3-3 draw against Eastleigh at The Walks.

Tommy Widdrington’s side had needed to win all their remaining fixtures then hope Aldershot lost all of theirs to avoid the drop and took the lead through Gold Omotayo just before half-time.

The Spitfires, though, turned the match around in the second half when Tyrone Barnett headed in from a corner before Vincent Harper raced clear to score with 13 minutes left.

Ross Barrows then made it 2-2 with a header in the 89th minute and Omotayo struck his second of the game in stoppage time – only for Eastleigh substitute Michael Kelly to convert a penalty with what was the final kick of the game to send the Linnets down.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Widdrington
Person
Tyrone Barnett
newschain

Karim Benzema chasing Champions League single-season scoring record

Karim Benzema goes into Real Madrid’s second leg against Manchester City with the Champions League single-season scoring record in sight. Benzema’s 14 goals in this season’s competition are just three shy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, and joint-fifth in the chart overall. Here, the PA news agency...
SOCCER
newschain

Irish Guineas bid not ruled out for Prosperous Voyage

The Irish 1,000 Guineas has emerged as a possibility for Ralph Beckett’s Prosperous Voyage following her fine effort in the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday. The Zoffany filly was sent off at 33-1 for the first fillies’ Classic of the summer, but outran her odds in going down by just a neck to brave winner Cachet.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snatch#Eastleigh#Relegation#13 Minutes#Spitfires
newschain

French Guineas on the agenda for Cachet

Newmarket heroine Cachet is “more likely than not” to bid for a Guineas double in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week. Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month, the daughter of Aclaim returned to the Rowley Mile to provide trainer George Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing with a famous Classic success in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Health minister confirms delay to decision on National Maternity Hospital

The Irish health minister has said that the decision on the new site of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) will come before the Cabinet in two weeks’ time. Stephen Donnelly sought to respond to critics of the ownership arrangements for the long-delayed hospital by publishing legal documents late on Tuesday evening on the HSE website and promising to take questions from the Oireachtas Health Committee.
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Both sides of abortion debate stunned by Supreme Court leak

The owner of an Alabama abortion clinic was flying home from a conference with other abortion providers on Monday night when a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion began ricocheting around the world. As Dalton Johnson read it, he was struck by the harshness of the language that would end the...
ALABAMA STATE
newschain

Charlton announce the departure of manager Johnnie Jackson

Charlton have announced the departure of manager Johnnie Jackson after seven months in charge. Jackson took over as caretaker manager in October 2021 following the sacking of Nigel Adkins, with the side sat in the League One relegation zone with two wins from 13 games. The former Addicks midfielder was...
SOCCER
newschain

Susanna Reid: Elsie was disappointed with PM’s response to her situation

Susanna Reid has said 77-year-old Elsie was “disappointed” with Boris Johnson following his response to her situation in an interview with Good Morning Britain. The Prime Minister was challenged with Elsie’s case on the ITV show on Tuesday morning, and told the 77-year old has seen her energy bill soar, forcing her to cut down to one meal a day and resort to travelling on buses throughout the day to stay out of her home and keep her bills down.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy