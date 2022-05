Mayans M.C. returns to TV with a fresh chapter from Season 4, which premieres tonight as Bishop Losa faces the consequences of following through with EZ Reyes’ plans and the Mayans are tested as they encounter unexpected trouble south of the border. Find out what else happens in this episode when Mayans M.C. Season 4, Episode 4 airs tonight on Tuesday, May 3 at 10 p.m. on FX, and will be available to stream the next day on demand on Hulu.

