Burnley boosts EPL survival hopes with comeback over Watford

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATFORD, England (AP) — Burnley scored two late goals and took a huge step toward English Premier League survival with a 2-1 win over struggling Watford, which became the first team in top-flight history to lose...

