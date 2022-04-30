ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County leaders open longer, safer Holden Avenue

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Holden Avenue in Orange County just got a little longer and safer.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other county officials came together Thursday morning to officially open the new extension.

Holden Avenue was extended from Texas Avenue to John Young Parkway.

It was also widened from a two-lane rural road to a four-lane divided highway between Orange Blossom Trail and Texas Avenue.

Crews also added sidewalks and bike lanes along both sides of Holden Avenue from John Young Parkway to Orange Blossom Trail.

“One thousand new residents moving here each week. It creates a lot of pressure on our infrastructures and as a result of that there will continue to be a need to extend roads on our roadways in our communities,” Demings said.

This entire project stretches out to nearly a mile in length.

