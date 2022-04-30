Authorities reported a hit-and-run accident in Detroit (Detroit, MI)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Authorities reported a hit-and-run accident in Detroit

On Friday morning, two vehicles collided and slammed into two separate homes in Detroit. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place at about 6:30 a.m. on Woodlawn Avenue. The early reports showed that the driver of a Gold Dodge Caravan was heading eastbound on Woodlawn [...]

(CBS DETROIT) – A 32-year-old motorcyclist was stopped by a flat tire after trying to flee MSP in Detroit. On Sunday, May 1, at 9:55 p.m. on trooper was traveling westbound on I-96 near M-39 when a group of motorcycles passed his vehicle at a high rate. The trooper attempted to stop one of the motorcyclists, but the driver disregards the emergency lights and sirens and fled at a higher speed. According to MSP, the trooper did not pursue the motorcyclist but saw the driver again a short distance away. The trooper then activated the emergency lights and the driver exited the freeway at Telegraph coming to a stop due to a flat tire. The driver was then arrested for fleeing and eluding. Charges are pending. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT (AP) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a fatal crash that occurred after police attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving for speeding. The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Jordan Strawter was arraigned Saturday in Detroit’s 36th District Court on reckless driving causing death, driving with license suspended/revoked/denied causing death, and fleeing and eluding causing death.
