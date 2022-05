MINT HILL, NC – The Queen’s Grant Stallions won a key conference matchup against Piedmont Community Charter 5-4 to secure second place in the Metro Eight 1A Conference. The team is 9-6 on the season overall, and 8-2 in their conference. This is a major turnaround for the program since the Dan Kerr era, he built the baseball legacy and field at Queen’s Grant. Dan departed and moved down to Florida for a bigger 6A school opportunity.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO