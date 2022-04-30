ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No Time to Die’ Producer Barbara Broccoli on Casting the Next James Bond: ‘It’s Going to Take Some Time’

By Sasha Urban
 3 days ago
As soon as Daniel Craig announced in 2019 that “ No Time to Die ” would be his fifth and final film as international spy James Bond , rumors began — and haven’t stopped — swirling about who might take his place.

Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and even “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi have been whispered about in relation to the coveted role, and Lashana Lynch became the first woman to hold the 007 title when her role of Nomi took over Bond’s position in the last film.

But Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli says “it’s going to take some time” before Craig’s replacement is named.

“It’s a big decision,” Broccoli told Variety at the Longacre Theatre on Thursday at the opening night of “Macbeth” on Broadway , which she is producing and in which Craig is also starring. “It’s not just casting a role. It’s about a whole rethink about where we’re going. I’m just here celebrating one of the greatest actors on the planet, Daniel Craig.”

Broccoli continued to praise Craig’s acting chops, which she’s supported as a producer for all five of his Bond films, from “Casino Royale” in 2006 to “No Time to Die” in 2021. She was also a producer on Craig’s last appearance on stage, in Sam Gold’s 2016 production of Shakespeare’s “Othello” at New York Theatre Workshop. Gold is directing Craig once again in his adaptation of the Scottish Play, in which Craig stars alongside Oscar nominee Ruth Negga.

“He has an amazing range and he can do anything,” Broccoli said of Craig. “He’s just the greatest actor ever, and I think audiences will be thrilled by this portrayal because he’s funny, he’s dangerous, he’s all the things you would want. Together — he and Ruth — it’s just sexy… The chemistry between the two of them, the volatility, it’s like fireworks and it’s fun and sexy and there’s lots of blood.”

The production, alongside a number of other Broadway shows, has faced numerous COVID difficulties, with Craig briefly stepping out of his role after testing positive for the virus earlier this month. “Macbeth” endured an 11-day shutdown, and Gold even filled in for one of his missing actors on April 14, with an assistant stage manager feeding him lines through an earpiece. Broccoli said the company has been “making the most of it,” and lauded Craig’s work at the helm.

“Daniel is such a great company leader,” Broccoli said. “He kept the spirit and the momentum going, because at one time we had 11 of the actors out, including Daniel, so he bounced back and Ruth is incredible… We have a great show and I’m just so pleased that things are looking up.”

