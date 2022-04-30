ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Eastman: 'Coup memo' lawyer will give Jan 6 committee 10,000 more emails

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

John Eastman, the former law professor who authored the now-infamous “coup memo” advising then-vice president Mike Pence to unilaterally reject electoral votes from states won by Joe Biden, has turned over 10,000 emails to the House select committee investigating the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol but is withholding thousands more from the panel.

In documents filed with the California federal judge overseeing a lawsuit he filed to block the panel from subpoenaing documents he deemed privileged, Mr Eastman said he was withdrawing “800 documents totaling over 10,000 pages” which will be provided to the committee.

Yet Mr Eastman has continued to assert attorney-client privilege over an additional 27,000 pages of records from the period leading up to the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, during which he was advising former president Donald Trump on strategies to install him in office for a second term against the wishes of American voters.

Whether the documents are protected from disclosure to the committee by attorney-client privilege remains an issue to be decided by US District Judge David Carter.

But Judge Carter, an appointee of former president Bill Clinton who has served on the bench since 1998, has already cast a dim view on Mr Eastman’s attempt to use attorney-client privilege to shield his communications with Mr Trump’s advisers from the panel.

In a 28 March opinion rejecting Mr Eastman’s privilege claim over a number of documents, Judge Carter ruled that Mr Eastman and Mr Trump “launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history” and called that campaign “a coup in search of a legal theory”.

The veteran jurist found that it was “more likely than not” that Mr Trump and Mr Eastman had violated federal laws in their push to keep Mr Trump in office, and ordered a key document disclosed under the “crime-fraud” exception to the attorney-client privilege.

Joplin Scott
3d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔

MAUSBORN69
2d ago

Trump IS a broken “man”. His entire life is an example of a demented mind. In reality he’s a man who feels he’s nothing. He uses money and bravado to disguise it. Look at the women in his life. All bought and paid for. There is a long list of quality women who either turned down a date with Donny or ran away after the first one. There’s no situation too serious to exploit (9/11), not amount of money too small to steal ($7 from his “charity” for his kid’s scout dues). His entire life is one big nervous breakdown. He wanted to shoot protesters for God’s sake. If you openly support Donny you openly support racism and violence and are against free speech. Just know that. We see some of you, afraid to admit out loud that you support him, but still do. You better stop and ask yourself if you believe in the Constitution or not. If you support trump openly or in secret, you don’t.

RounderWon
3d ago

Blue Waves.... NonPartisans, Bi-Partisans, Independents or otherwise Flipper Floppers and Never Trumpers UNITE against Frumplicants!!! Blue waves come November!!

