Roger McCreary felt overwhelmed, but grateful. It was Day 1 on the NFL Draft, and his dream was within reach. The former Auburn All-America cornerback knew it was only a matter of when he would hear his name called, but that didn’t make the wait any easier. There was talk throughout his senior season that he could be a potential first-round pick, but during the pre-draft process, most projected him as a likely second-round selection.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO