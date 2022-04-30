Evansville bookstores celebrating Independent Bookstore Day

The weather is getting nice. It's time to dust off the ole kayak and hit the water. I have been kayaking for a few years now and I love it. Something about being out on the water in a kayak is freeing and relaxing. You can escape the world, go at your own pace, and be one with nature. I absolutely love it. Around the Tri-State, there are a lot of great places for you to go kayaking. I remember the first time I went, it was the Blue River. You're able to rent kayaks and equipment there if you don't have any. That's how I knew I needed to invest in a kayak of my own. Since then, I have invested a lot into my kayak. Even built a kayak kart and a live well that I can pull when I go fishing.

