The 16th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 10-7 Tuesday to sweep the season series in front of 2,909 spectators at Foley Field. “When you have a big series like we do coming up, you want momentum,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Anytime you lose, it takes the wind out of you, especially against an in state rival – a very good team in Kennesaw State. It was important to get the win tonight, to try and keep some momentum going into this weekend.”

KENNESAW, GA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO