Clayton Cardenas, who portrays Angel Reyes in Mayans M.C., has officially signed on to play the leading male role in the upcoming drama film, Time Alone. Taraji P. Henson has already been tapped to play the film's female lead. Time Alone will be directed by Alessandro Camon, who is adapting the film from his own play of the same name. The film will tell intersecting stories of Gabriel and Anna, two people who are subjected to their own forms of isolation and loneliness after Gabriel kills a rival gang member and Anna experiences the loss of her police officer son when he is killed in the line of duty. The play was told as several overlapping monologues spoken by the two lead characters.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO