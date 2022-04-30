Ukraine says Russian air forces continuing to strike city of Mariupol
April 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said on Saturday that Russian planes had continued to launch strikes on the besieged city of Mariupol, focusing on the Azovstal steelworks where troops and civilians are sheltering.
In a Facebook post, the general staff of the armed forces also said the Ukrainian military had regained control over four settlements in the Kharkiv region.
