Freddie Sears brace helps Colchester share spoils against Walsall

 3 days ago
Freddie Sears scored twice as Colchester played out a 2-2 draw with Walsall.

Colchester went ahead in the 24th minute through Sears who prodded home from close range after Emyr Huws had helped the ball into his path.

United keeper Sam Hornby made a brave save to deny Sam Perry but Walsall were level in the 42nd minute.

Brendan Kiernan curled a fine shot into the bottom far corner from the edge of the area, leaving Hornby no chance after Colchester had failed to clear their lines.

And the Saddlers went ahead in the 48th minute through George Miller who scored from close range despite Hornby’s best attempts to keep it out, following Kiernan’s low cross from the right.

However, Colchester equalised in the 56th minute when Sears scored from the penalty spot after Tyrese Shade had fouled Brendan Wiredu in the area.

Colchester’s Noah Chilvers wasted two excellent late chances to win it when through on goal and Walsall goalkeeper Carl Rushworth also did well to deny Sears near the end, as the spoils were shared.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Sears
Person
Noah Chilvers
Person
Emyr Huws
Person
Brendan Kiernan
Person
Sam Hornby
Person
George Miller
