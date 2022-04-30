Man Killed in East San Diego Park

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about a man down on the sidewalk along a bike path in Teralta Park at 4050 Orange Ave., said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Photo via OnScene.TV

Homicide detectives are investigating the death Saturday of a 31-year-old man in Teralta Park in East San Diego.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about a man down on the sidewalk along a bike path in Teralta Park at 4050 Orange Ave., said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

“Officers from Mid-City Division arrived at the location and found an unresponsive male with trauma to his upper body,” Shebloski said. “Officers performed life-saving measures until San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived on the scene.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:29 a.m., the lieutenant said.

It was still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the man’s death, police said.

The victim was walking in the area of 4100 Central Ave. and 4000 Polk Ave. when he collapsed and died of his injuries, Shebloski said.

The victim was identified, but his name was not released pending family notification.

There was no immediate description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service