San Diego, CA

Man Killed in East San Diego Park

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about a man down on the sidewalk along a bike path in Teralta Park at 4050 Orange Ave., said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Photo via OnScene.TV

Homicide detectives are investigating the death Saturday of a 31-year-old man in Teralta Park in East San Diego.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about a man down on the sidewalk along a bike path in Teralta Park at 4050 Orange Ave., said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.

“Officers from Mid-City Division arrived at the location and found an unresponsive male with trauma to his upper body,” Shebloski said. “Officers performed life-saving measures until San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived on the scene.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:29 a.m., the lieutenant said.

It was still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the man’s death, police said.

The victim was walking in the area of 4100 Central Ave. and 4000 Polk Ave. when he collapsed and died of his injuries, Shebloski said.

The victim was identified, but his name was not released pending family notification.

There was no immediate description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

NBC San Diego

Officer Shot on San Diego Freeway Was Struggling With Suspect Who Tried to Take His Gun: CHP

Investigators on Thursday identified the suspect in a shooting on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley that left a California Highway Patrol officer with a bullet wound to the leg. Yuhao Du, 25, was arrested and faces several charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer, taking a firearm from an officer and causing great bodily injury for the incident on Wednesday, the CHP said in a news release Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint

A 19-year-old was arrested by Border Patrol agents after being accused of attempting to smuggle nearly $355,000 worth of narcotics. The suspect arrived at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Borrego Springs at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the agency, the agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the Jeep to secondary The post Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
NBC News

Man, 56, dies after getting trapped in Southern California car wash, police say

A man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his vehicle and as w pinned against machinery, authorities said Monday. The fatal accident happened late Friday at a self-service car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, which is about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego and 110 miles south of central Los Angeles, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning

A Coachella Music Festival shuttle driver is sharing new details after she was one of more than 100 drivers sickened with food poisoning. Officials are still not naming the third-party catering company that served meals to the drivers last weekend at the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio. Blanca Moreno said she got so sick behind The post Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

CHP Reopens Coronado Bridge After Man Jumps to His Death

A man jumped off the Coronado Bridge Saturday and was killed, according to the California Highway Patrol. A man in a white pickup truck pulled to the right shoulder of the bridge’s midspan area at 7:10 a.m., a CHP incident log reported. He climbed up on the eastbound state Route 75 right shoulder wall and apparently jumped in the water to his death.
CORONADO, CA
