ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Solihull Moors keep top-three hopes alive with win at Weymouth

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfUhi_0fPC3UBR00

Solihull Moors kept the pressure on third-placed Halifax with a convincing 4-2 victory at relegated Weymouth.

The West Midlands side are still two points behind their West Yorkshire rivals, 1-0 winners over Yeovil, in the quest for the second play-off place in the Vanarama National League.

Defender Harry Boyes gave the visitors a seventh-minute lead and Ollie Harfield’s own goal handed them a 2-0 half-time lead.

James Clarke extended their advantage midway through the second half only for Tyler Cordner to pull one back for the hosts.

However, Andrew Dallas’ 21st of the season in the 90th minute ensured Tom Blair’s goal in added time was merely a consolation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What the papers say – May 4

The papers feature Roe v Wade, the local elections and BP’s latest returns. The Independent and The Guardian lead on concerns the US Supreme Court may be poised to end national abortion access by overturning Roe v Wade. The Government’s plans to send migrants to Rwanda is “in chaos”,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Blair
newschain

Susanna Reid: Elsie was disappointed with PM’s response to her situation

Susanna Reid has said 77-year-old Elsie was “disappointed” with Boris Johnson following his response to her situation in an interview with Good Morning Britain. The Prime Minister was challenged with Elsie’s case on the ITV show on Tuesday morning, and told the 77-year old has seen her energy bill soar, forcing her to cut down to one meal a day and resort to travelling on buses throughout the day to stay out of her home and keep her bills down.
U.K.
newschain

French Guineas on the agenda for Cachet

Newmarket heroine Cachet is “more likely than not” to bid for a Guineas double in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at ParisLongchamp on Sunday week. Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month, the daughter of Aclaim returned to the Rowley Mile to provide trainer George Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing with a famous Classic success in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weymouth#National League#West Midlands#Solihull Moors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Kane Williamson to captain New Zealand in Test series against England

Kane Williamson will return to captain New Zealand for next month’s Test series against England after the Black Caps named a quartet of uncapped players in a 20-strong touring squad. Williamson has not featured for the Kiwis since November because of a persistent elbow injury and missed the drawn...
WORLD
newschain

Health minister confirms delay to decision on National Maternity Hospital

The Irish health minister has said that the decision on the new site of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) will come before the Cabinet in two weeks’ time. Stephen Donnelly sought to respond to critics of the ownership arrangements for the long-delayed hospital by publishing legal documents late on Tuesday evening on the HSE website and promising to take questions from the Oireachtas Health Committee.
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Party leaders make their pitch in last day of campaigning before local elections

Party leaders are due to visit key electoral battlegrounds on the last day of political campaigning before voters go to the polls on Thursday. The political fortunes of the major party leaders are likely to be influenced by what voters decide in the polling booths on May 5, with the Conservatives and Labour recently coming under pressure over alleged Covid rule breaches and their plans to tackle cost-of-living rises.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Paramount+ streaming service to launch in the UK and Ireland in June

The Paramount+ streaming service will launch in the UK and Ireland on June 22, the company has confirmed. The US media giant’s platform will feature content from the firm’s range of studios and brands, including Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. Paramount confirmed the service will cost...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy