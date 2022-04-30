ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

REVIEW: Atlanta Season 3 Episode 7 “Trini 2 De Bone”

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJLkz_0fPC3LU800

Atlanta gives us another one-off episode this time raising the question of who is actually raising your children if you have a nanny and how that impacts their life and who they become.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vof8_0fPC3LU800

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

This week FX and Atlanta gave us another one-off episode detouring from Paper Boi and his overseas tour. This episode focuses on a family who recently lost their nanny Sylvia and has to break the news to their son Sebastian. Right at the start of the episode, you get weird energy from the family as a whole. Quickly you realize the parents’ Miles and Bronwyn are the typical rich family whose nanny has raised their son and their neglect of him has left them out of touch. The passing of Sylvia puts them on the Summer Jam screen of not really having a deep connection with their own child. As they worry about how he will take it they decided to take him to the funeral where they are out of their element but Sebastian seems to be in the right element thanks to Sylvia’s teachings. During the funeral, the family sees the outcome if they don’t actually raise their child and it’s the perfect person for the occasion as we all have seen him on our timelines.

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

'Ready To Love' Reunion: Eric And Dakiya Discuss Their Breaking Point

‘Ready To Love’ is set to air their DMV reunion episode on Friday April 29th and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure now! In the sneak preview, Tommy asks Dakiya and Eric to talk about the incident that ended up killing their connection. Dakiya recounts the incident, noting that she and Eric were out with friends when they paused to take photos. After she joked about him doing a classic “prom” pose, Dakiya says Eric repositioned his hands in a way that she felt was very inappropriate. She says she felt so disrespected she didn’t feel that she wanted to date him any longer. Tommy took in all that Dakiya had to say and turned to Eric for him to tell his side of things.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bossip

Feuds Far From Finished: Marlo Hampton Says Porsha Williams ‘Won’t Be Missed’ On #RHOA Season 14, Calls Out Kenya Over THIS

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo for its 14th season on May 1 and drama is already stirring ahead of the premiere. Marlo Hampton is finally joining the cast as a full-time peach holder. The Le' Archive owner stopped by The Wendy Williams Show to share more about the excitement in store for this season, but of course, not without throwing a little shade.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fx#Paper Boi
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Too Late, We Believe You: Terry Crews Offers Day-Late-Dollar-Short “Apology” For #BlackLivesBetter Headassery

Terry Crews Apologizes For Tweets About Black Lives Matter. Terry Crews firmly inserted tab A (his foot) into slot B (his mouth) during “the summer of reckoning” in 2020 when the world’s attention turned to bloody police injustice and more specifically, the murder of George Floyd at the hands of then-cop Derek Chauvin. Crews pressed send on the following tweet while millions of people were in the streets risking their lives and freedom to make their voices heard.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

A Fight To The Finish: Netflix Shares First Look Photos From Upcoming Film “The Gray Man”

Tuesday (April 26) we got our first look at Anthony and Joe Russo’s highly anticipated upcoming Netflix spy thriller “The Gray Man.”. The film, based on the 10-part book series by Mark Greaney, will star Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Chris Evans (Thor) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out). The Russo’s latest blockbuster will hit theaters July 15 and be available to stream on Netflix one week later July 22.
MOVIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Post Malone, girlfriend expecting first baby

Rapper Post Malone will soon be a father. According to People magazine and E! News, the Grammy-nominated artist, born Austin Post, and his girlfriend are expecting a baby – the couple’s first. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” the 26-year-old, who hasn’t publicly revealed his...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy