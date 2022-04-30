REVIEW: Atlanta Season 3 Episode 7 “Trini 2 De Bone”

Atlanta gives us another one-off episode this time raising the question of who is actually raising your children if you have a nanny and how that impacts their life and who they become.

This week FX and Atlanta gave us another one-off episode detouring from Paper Boi and his overseas tour. This episode focuses on a family who recently lost their nanny Sylvia and has to break the news to their son Sebastian. Right at the start of the episode, you get weird energy from the family as a whole. Quickly you realize the parents’ Miles and Bronwyn are the typical rich family whose nanny has raised their son and their neglect of him has left them out of touch. The passing of Sylvia puts them on the Summer Jam screen of not really having a deep connection with their own child. As they worry about how he will take it they decided to take him to the funeral where they are out of their element but Sebastian seems to be in the right element thanks to Sylvia’s teachings. During the funeral, the family sees the outcome if they don’t actually raise their child and it’s the perfect person for the occasion as we all have seen him on our timelines.