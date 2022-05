DALLAS, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Mercy Center, Dallas announced today that it plans to close its doors in approximately 3 months. This difficult decision is due to the challenges of the long-standing effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, workforce shortages and changing demographics. In anticipation of this announcement, Mercy Center recently entered into an agreement with The Meadows, a local faith-based personal service and skilled nursing provider, to accept as many of Mercy Center’s residents who choose to move to the Meadows as they can reasonably accommodate. Mercy Center will assist its residents to safely transition to a location of their choice that provides the services that they require.

DALLAS, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO