ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

Agenda set for Five Town CSD board meeting May 4

penbaypilot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKPORT — The agenda for the next Five Town CSD school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in the Bisbee Theater at Camden-Rockport Middle School. Meeting livestream: fivetowns.net/live. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Adjustments to the Agenda....

www.penbaypilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Eight Maine schools closed due to surge in COVID cases

BROOKLIN, Maine — Some Maine school districts are dealing with COVID outbreaks just as they’re hitting the home stretch of another school year affected by the virus. School Union 76 Interim Superintendent Mark Hurvitt announced Monday that The Brooklin School, which enrolls Pre-K through eighth-graders in the small peninsula town, would move to remote learning for at least the rest of the week.
BROOKLIN, ME
The Daily Telegram

Adrian Board of Education moves forward with Michener athletic complex lighting project

ADRIAN — Adrian Public Schools will be moving ahead with a new lighting and light pole demolition project at the Michener Elementary School athletic complex and has selected a contractor to complete the work. Brint Electric Inc. will do the work for $279,750. It will take down eight outdoor lighting fixtures, which are likely more than 40 years old and only two of which are still in operation, and install newer and brighter lights. The light poles surround an area...
ADRIAN, MI
New Jersey Herald

Embattled Montague superintendent on leave sues board members for retaliation

The embattled superintendent of the Montague school district is suing the board members who placed him on leave last spring, claiming they had a vendetta against him after he pointed out their violations of the law. Timothy Capone, whose tenure at the K-8 district was marred by controversy, says the then-board, most still active members, acted with malice...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.9 HOM

Popular Saco, Maine, Pizza Restaurant Newly Renovated and for Sale

Saco, Maine is known for a lot of things. Amusement parks, great schools, fantastic breweries, and very cool old homes beautifully litter this bustling York County community. It's also a town with an ever-growing restaurant community. And now, you could be a part of that exciting growth. Located right in...
SACO, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockport, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Rockport, ME
Education
Local
Maine Education
Rockport, ME
Government
Kool AM

The Fastest Growing Towns & Cities In Maine

Thanks to our friends at Stacker, we have a list of the fastest growing towns and cities in Maine. According to Stacker, these are the fastest growing cities and towns in the State of Maine. It probably was not much of a surprise to see that many of the cities...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Us News#Board Chair#Chrhs#Niche Organization#Regular Board Meeting#Computer Science
Q97.9

Portland, Maine Creating Urban Meadows During ‘No Mow May’

If you ever wanted a good excuse not to mow your lawn, this could be it. The City of Portland along with communities across Maine and the country are participating in "No Mow May, by not mowing certain areas in the city during the month of May. Why would they so this? Well, there's some science behind it.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine's commercial fishing haul set a record in 2021

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s fishing industry set a state record for the value of seafood species brought to the docks in 2021. Maine is one of the most important commercial fishing states in the country, in part because it’s home to by far the largest lobster fishing industry.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The 60 Hour Veranda Street Bridge Project in Portland Condensed to Under 4 Minutes

Watch this incredible 60-hour project get done in three and a half minutes!. I think the only thing that got talked about more than the Veranda Plan was the Tiger King. They had to talk about this a lot. They were going to shut down part of I295 spanning over four days. The Veranda Street Bridge runs over Veranda Street in Portland. They had to replace it, because the original bridge was built in 1961 and, after 60 years of heavy use, it was in bad shape. An inspection back in 2017 found it was in satisfactory to poor condition and is structurally deficient. So they came up with the best, least expensive way to replace it. This is a plan that had taken six years to complete. To cut costs, even more, the new improved bridge was built right next to the icky old bridge.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

More smart electric meters are coming to Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Versant Power, Maine's second-largest electric utility, is replacing more than 100,000 electric meters for homes and small- to medium-sized businesses. The current meters are at the end of their service life, so Versant is using the opportunity to upgrade the tech to give customers real-time data about electric usage and to help the company identify power outages.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WMTW

New COVID-19 concerns are growing in Maine

Maine — The number of people in the hospital in Maine with COVID-19 continues to trend upward. On Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported that 150 active cases are currently in the hospital. That was down slightly from 156 on Sunday, but Sunday's report was the first time the number had reached 150 since March 5.
94.3 WCYY

A ‘Nuclear Circus’ is Coming to Cumberland, Maine This Summer

After the Kora Shrine Circus announced that they would not be holding any shows in Maine in 2022 or for the foreseeable future, many people were left disappointed. The circus still maintained a level of popularity in the Pine Tree State, with generations of people enjoying a showcase of animals and performers. While the Kora Shrine Circus may be a no-go, there will a different circus coming to Cumberland, Maine this summer with promises of family fun and plenty of questions surrounding it.
CUMBERLAND, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Revitalizing Sanford: City seeks $25M in federal funds for downtown makeover, including new park and ride

SANFORD, Maine — Sanford is seeking to RAISE more funds for making transportation-related improvements to the downtown. The city is pursuing a $25 million federal RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant in partnership with the Maine Department of Transportation. If the effort is successful, the funds will go a long way towards the $31.3 million price tag of what the city is calling its Downtown Sanford Village Partnership Initiative Project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy