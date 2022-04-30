ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Drew Cove Previews The Minnesota Wild's Playoff Run

By James McCarty
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew Cove, a writer for Zone Coverage joined the show....

www.am1100theflag.com

Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Welcome Back Familiar Name

After the 2022 NFL Draft, an event in which the Minnesota Vikings added 10 new players, the franchise made several moves to expand the roster to 90 players. One of them flew under the radar on Monday — the re-signing of fullback Jake Bargas. Bargas, a hybrid fullback and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
markerzone.com

JOEL QUENNEVILLE REPORTEDLY EYEING A RETURN BEHIND AN NHL BENCH

Quenneville had quite the fall from grace; gone from multi-Stanley Cup champion to fallen idol. Once the gold standard of coaching, Quenneville now must rely on one team's good graces if he wishes to coach in the NHL, and even that may not be enough. As Strickland points out, Q...
NHL
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four Former NDSU Bison Are Heading To The NFL

The 2022 NFL Draft was this past weekend in Las Vegas and it left a few Bison finding new homes. North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson and offensive lineman Cordell Volson were each drafted, becoming the 10th and 11th players drafted from NDSU since 2014. Watson was selected in...
FARGO, ND
UPI News

Minnesota couple, who played lottery on first date, wins $66M

April 28 (UPI) -- An unidentified married couple from Minnesota, who started their relationship playing the lottery, has become the state's first Mega Millions jackpot winner. The couple selected the cash option and has won approximately $66.9 million before tax withholdings. The winning ticket was worth $110 million. The pair...
MINNESOTA STATE
markerzone.com

COYOTES MUTUALLY PART WAYS WITH HOCKEY HALL OF FAMER, ASSISTANT COACH

The Arizona Coyotes announced on Sunday that they've mutually agreed to part ways with Hockey Hall of Famer and Assistant Coach, Phil Housley. Housley, 58, spent parts of 21 seasons in the National Hockey League during his playing career with Buffalo, Winnipeg, St. Louis, Calgary, New Jersey, Washington, Chicago and Toronto.
GLENDALE, AZ
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four Former North Dakota Hockey Players Are Set to Compete for the Stanley Cup

The NHL Playoffs are officially here and four North Dakota alums will be competing for Lord Stanley’s Cup beginning on Monday. Derek Forbort (Boston), Tyson Jost (Minnesota), Troy Stecher (Los Angeles), and T.J. Oshie (Washington) are all beginning a quest to hoist the coveted Stanley Cup in a few weeks. Oshie is the only player of the four who has previously won a Stanley Cup.
FARGO, ND
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Land One of The “Steals” of NFL Draft

The best drafts are the ones that involve the best value. Take the 2015 draft as a great example. Snagging Eric Kendricks in the 2nd, Danielle Hunter in the 3rd, and Stefon Diggs in the 5th is remarkable. If you put the NFL in a time machine, then we’d see all three go in the opening round.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jared Spurgeon, Wayne Simmonds, Pat Maroon, Corey Perry avoid suspension, earn fines

The first night of the Stanley Cup Playoffs was a wild one, with penalties, fights, and dangerous plays happening all across the league. Kyle Clifford will have a hearing later Tuesday for his transgression, but four other players have avoided suspensions entirely. Jared Spurgeon, Wayne Simmonds, Pat Maroon and Corey Perry have all earned fines for their respective incidents, with the Minnesota Wild captain’s punishment especially notable, given his importance to his team.
NHL
B105

New Minnesota Twins Infielder Has A Very Famous Cousin

If you don't know much about baseball, you at least know a few famous names from Hollywood, right? It turns out one new member of the Minnesota Twins has a big Hollywood connection!. I don't know much about sports but I follow pop culture so I always see some ties...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Town Ball Weekly – May 2nd, 2022

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Golf Digest

Wild captain Jared Spurgeon kicked off the Stanley Cup Playoffs by trying to cross check a dude’s ankle into dust

Let’s start with the good news, folks: The Stanley Cup Playoffs are finally here, with four series getting underway on Monday night. It’s going to be wall-to-wall pucks action from now until June, and that is cause to rejoice. Now for the bad news: With playoff hockey comes dirty playoff hockey—the drunk, bearded cousin of dirty regular-season hockey—where the blindsides are blinder, the blood badder, and the whistle perpetually unheard.
NHL

