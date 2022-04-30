ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California continues driving businesses out of state, says Tom Del Beccaro

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If passed, California’s proposed AB 2932 would take the 40-hour full-time workweek...

YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

3.5 magnitude quake strikes in Northern California Saturday

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary 3.5 magnitude struck around 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the Geysers in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered about 19 miles north of Windsor in Sonoma County, at a depth of about two miles, authorities said.
WINDSOR, CA

