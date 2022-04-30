ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: Giants select S Dane Belton in Round 4

With the No. 114 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Giants select Iowa safety Dane Belton.

Like tight end two picks earlier, it was clear the Giants needed to add depth at safety entering the draft. After releasing veteran Logan Ryan, the Giants were down to just two safeties on the roster — one of whom plays multiple other positions.

Belton will fit well in Wink Martindale’s defensive system, which often calls for blitzes and extra defenders in the box. He’ll also compliment Xavier McKinney, who is more of a free safety.

Here is what NFL Network draft guru Lance Zierlein had to say about Belton:

Belton’s interception total and overall ball production from Iowa’s hybrid “Cash” spot certainly grab your attention, but they might not be indicative of his NFL projection. Belton has average size, can line up over tight ends and excels in short-zone coverages, where his ball skills and anticipation bring him to the action. He lacks the suddenness to stay with route breaks underneath and will be exploited if asked to cover on the back end. Belton has the physical ability for run support, but defensive coordinators are sure to be concerned about his trouble reading keys and locating the football on the collegiate level.

Belton joins a safety group that currently consists of the aforementioned McKinney and Julian Love.

