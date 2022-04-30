ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

2022 NFL draft: Giants select TE Daniel Bellinger in Round 4

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
With the No. 112 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Giants select San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger.

Entering the draft, it was clear the Giants needed a tight end. They lost Evan Engram to Jacksonville and also released Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith this offseason. And while Bellinger is not a flashy pick, he’s a functional pick who will provide an immediate impact.

Here is what NFL Network draft guru Lance Zierlein had to say about Bellinger:

Y tight end with an NFL build and adequate athletic ability but a need to keep the motor running hot in order to maximize his potential as a run blocker. While he could use a little more grit at the point of attack, additional technique work will improve Bellinger’s success rate as both a zone and man blocker. He won’t create any coverage mismatches, but he has reliable hands, can make contested catches and is fairly savvy working against zone. He’s a Day 3 prospect, but his consistency as a run blocker will determine whether he’s a short-term backup or longer-term contributor.

Many experts believe Bellinger, who nearly attended Navy, has a chance to be a better pro player than he was a college player. His blocking ability will keep him on the field as he develops as a receiver.

Bellinger joins a tight end group that currently consists of Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins, Chris Myarick and others.

