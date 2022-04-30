Two people hospitalized after shooting in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – An overnight shooting in Far East El Paso sent two people to the hospital, according to El Paso Police.
According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m., along the 1400 block of North Zaragoza.
The shopping center where the shooting took is a popular, well-known entertainment and bar block.
Both victims were transported to Del Sol Medical Center. Police say they do not know the status of the victims’ condition.
The investigation is ongoing and police say they have not made any arrests.
