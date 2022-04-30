ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Police: Two dead and three injured after head-on crash in Dallas, suspect at large

WFAA
WFAA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS — Two people are dead, and three others are injured after a crash caused by a driver going the wrong way in the Far North Dallas area on Friday night, police said. Police said...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 4

