ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

‘Who are you?’: Maryland residents return home from vacation, find 2 people lying on bed

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BO5qT_0fPBzBcu00

GREENBELT, Md. — Two Maryland residents returning to their apartment after a weeklong vacation found nearly all of their belonging stolen and two people sleeping in one of their beds, authorities said.

Officials with the Greenbelt Police Department released photographs of the man and the woman who were found in the apartment on April 5, WTTG-TV reported.

“And (the residents) walked into their apartment, and the apartment was completely empty,” Hannah Glasgow, a spokesperson with the police department, told WTOP Radio.

The residents told police that one of the alleged squatters told them how they were able to break into the apartment. One victim, who spoke to the television station on condition of anonymity, said the intruders became aggressive before leaving the scene.

“Not only were they in my home, but everything in my home was gone except for my bed because he details how he loved my bed so much,” the woman told WTTG. “And I’m like, ‘Who are you?’ And he says my name. He’s like, ‘You didn’t pay your rent.’ I’m like. ‘What are you talking about? I paid my rent.’”

The woman said that when she tried to leave the apartment, the male suspect stopped her.

“He tackles me, and I’m like ‘Sir, this is my home you not gone let me leave?’ He’s like, ‘No I’m just saying you not gonna call the police. I’m going to give you your apartment you just not gonna call the police.’”

The woman said that after calming down, she began recording one of the suspects without his knowledge. While packing his belongings, the man walked through the rooms and told the victim how he broke into the apartment, WTTG reported.

The value of the missing property was estimated at more than $49,000, according to police. Full trash bags were left behind and trash was smeared on the walls, Glasgow told WTOP.

“It’s just so devastating to come home from what was probably a really nice vacation and be excited to sleep in your own bed, and then just be totally rocked not only with the fact that someone’s been in your space, but they’ve taken everything,” Glasgow told the radio station.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbelt, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Greenbelt, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#Squatters#Wttg#Police#Wttg Tv#Wtop Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
65K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy