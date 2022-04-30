ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Highway Safety Office presents 18 members of Baltimore County Police Department with top honors

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18H39x_0fPBysFQ00

TOWSON, MD—This week, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office honored 18 members of the Baltimore County Police Department as Traffic Safety Specialists (TSS). This designation requires members to obtain additional training and skills proficiency. To earn the designation of TSS III, a member of law enforcement must also submit a traffic safety project to members of the TSS Executive Committee for their review and approval.

Baltimore County Police Officer Lori Hippensteel was honored as the sole TSS level III designee in 2021. Officer Hippensteel is only the second TSS level III designee since the inception of the program.

“The TSS Level III designation is a significant accomplishment and demonstrates Officer Lori Hippensteel’s sincere commitment to traffic safety,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. “I am incredibly proud of the work Officer Hippensteel and her colleagues are doing throughout the State of Maryland to keep motorists and pedestrians safe.”

Established in 2008, TSS is open to police officers, deputy sheriffs and state troopers from across Maryland and federal law enforcement agencies. The program offers TSS I, TSS II and TSS III designations, each requiring specific levels of experience, training, job performance and skills proficiency. Specialized requirements, such as Speed Detection Device certification, Standardized Field Sobriety Test certification and participation in High Visibility Enforcement campaigns, are examples of specifications needed to achieve one of the three TSS levels. To be eligible, officers must enroll in the program and submit required documentation for the level they are seeking.

Photo via Baltimore County Police Department

The post Highway Safety Office presents 18 members of Baltimore County Police Department with top honors appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Fire Department orders $11.5 million in new medic units

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Fire Department this week announced the purchase of 26 new medic units – an $11.5 million investment – as part of an ongoing plan to update the fleet of transport units. The order was placed on Tuesday with Atlantic Emergency Solutions of Hanover, MD. More than 80 percent of BCoFD’s call volume is dedicated to EMS … Continue reading "Baltimore County Fire Department orders $11.5 million in new medic units" The post Baltimore County Fire Department orders $11.5 million in new medic units appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

SHA to begin resurfacing project along Route 40 in eastern Baltimore County this week

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Motorists should be aware of a resurfacing project that will soon begin in eastern Baltimore County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a project on Wednesday, April 20, to mill and resurface asphalt pavement on westbound US 40 (Pulaski Highway) in eastern Baltimore County. Contractor crews will work between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., … Continue reading "SHA to begin resurfacing project along Route 40 in eastern Baltimore County this week" The post SHA to begin resurfacing project along Route 40 in eastern Baltimore County this week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Police Department announces activities for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

TOWSON, MD—National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) is taking place April 24 to 30. The theme this year is Rights, access, equity, for all victims. It stresses the importance of helping crime survivors find their justice by enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services, and ensuring equity and inclusion for all. Each year in April, the U.S. Department of Justice’s … Continue reading "Baltimore County Police Department announces activities for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week" The post Baltimore County Police Department announces activities for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police seek to identify victims of deceased Baltimore County music teacher

TOWSON, MD—During the course of a recent investigation, Baltimore County detectives recovered recordings of individuals that were taken without their knowledge. The suspect in this case, who is now deceased, has been identified as 46-year-old Scott Tiemann. At the time of Tiemann’s death, he was teaching music lessons at his Pikesville home…the same location where victims were recorded. Tiemann was … Continue reading "Police seek to identify victims of deceased Baltimore County music teacher" The post Police seek to identify victims of deceased Baltimore County music teacher appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

State Investigators Release Report In Police Pursuit That Ended In Fatal Baltimore County Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office on Friday released an investigative report on a police pursuit that ended in a fatal crash in Baltimore County last year. Baltimore resident Jawuan James Ginyard, 26, died on Oct. 9 after losing control of his car on an exit ramp and being ejected from the vehicle. He was being pursued by Maryland Transportation Authority police officer Theodore Jeremenko. The Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General’s Office is tasked with investigating all citizen deaths involving police. The office last October released video footage of the police pursuit that preceded the one-car crash The IID...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Pregnant 13-Year-Old Goes Missing In Central PA

A 17- weeks pregnant 13-year-old girl from central Pennsylvania has gone missing, authorities say. Roxanne Rodriguez was last seen near the 500 block of Mall Road in Swatara Township on Apr. 26 at 3:13 p.m., according to a release from Pennsylvania state police citing the Dauphin County District Attorney's office's criminal investigation unit.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Highway Safety Office#Tss Iii#Speed Detection Device
Daily Voice

Maryland Mom Who Hid Dead Baby In Plastic Bag Facing Life In Prison

A woman from Howard County is facing life in prison for the death of her child, the Office of the Attorney General said. Moira Akers, 41, of Columbia, left her dead child in a closed plastic bag, under a blanket in a closet before being taken to the hospital in November 2018. She neglected to tell paramedics that she had just given birth and originally led on that her baby was stillborn, the office reports.
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Killed In Central PA Crash ID'd By Coroner

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.
CAMP HILL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Essex homicide suspect arrested in Baltimore City following brief pursuit

ESSEX, MD—A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Essex was arrested in Baltimore City over the weekend following a brief pursuit. At just before 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Baltimore County detectives attempted to stop 29-year-old homicide suspect, Tavon Howard, as he was driving along South Conkling Street in Baltimore City. Howard was wanted in connection with homicide that … Continue reading "Essex homicide suspect arrested in Baltimore City following brief pursuit" The post Essex homicide suspect arrested in Baltimore City following brief pursuit appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Wanted In Fatal Stabbing At Delaware Motel Arrested In Maryland

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Castle man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Maryland, police said. Police obtained a warrant charging Frank Deshields, 52, with first-degree murder in the April 10 stabbing death of Michael White of New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release. The U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home in Salisbury, Maryland, state police said. Deshields was charged as a fugitive of justice and he’s being held pending extradition to Delaware, police said. Troopers were called to the Super Lodge motel in New Castle on April 10 for a report of a stabbing and found 45-year-old White outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his torso, police said. White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NEW CASTLE, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Motorcyclist dies following Rosedale crash

ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating after a 50-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash in Rosedale. At just before 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, at a 2011 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on Lillian Holt Drive (21237), while a 2006 Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound. The Dodge Ram made a left hand turn toward Trump Mill Road in … Continue reading "Motorcyclist dies following Rosedale crash" The post Motorcyclist dies following Rosedale crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
WBOC

Officials ID Man Killed in Shootout With Trooper, Deputy in Somerset County

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (WBOC/AP)- Officials have identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy in Somerset County. The man killed in the shootout Monday, April 25, was identified as William Brink, 24, of Salisbury, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes, who has been with Maryland State Police for 17 years, and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy