Officers Jump Into Delaware River To Rescue Driver From Flipped Car

Bellmawr Fire Department (stock photo) Photo Credit: Bellmawr Fire Department Facebook

A woman whose car plunged into the Delaware River and was subsequently rescued by a nearby boaters and police who jumped in the water remains critical, authorities said.

Gloucester City Police Detective Sgt. Carlos Depoder, Officer Sean Garland and Officer John Bryszewski, Jr. dove into the river to help extricate the woman, whose car was upside down, around 1:10 p.m. Thursday, April 28, local police said.

Meanwhile, three nearby boaters — Michael Natrin, of Oxford, PA, Stratis Tiniakos, of Egg Harbor Township, and Gene Blemmings, of Deptford — brought the woman onto their boat with the three officers, and took them to a floating dock on the North Side of Freedom Pier.

Divers from the Bellmawr Fire Department searched the car for additional occupants as EMTs arrived, and took the woman to the hospital, police said.

The woman was in critical condition Saturday, NJ Advance Media reports.

