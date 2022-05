PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It is grilling season, but before we get cooking, we need to make sure we have enough propane first.Whatever your thoughts are on charcoal or propane, many people use propane for the convenience. Since it comes in steel tanks, you can't tell how much propane you have by looking at the tank. We're going to show you an easy way to check your propane level with science.You might wonder, "Why not just lift up the tank?"While that could give you an idea, there is a better way to check. All you need is water....

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO