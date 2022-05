The start to the 2022 season has been tumultuous for Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo, but he’s finally starting to hit his stride after recording his first RBI this past week. Gallo is currently hitting .180 on the season but is still climbing back from being virtually useless as an offensive piece over 21 games. So far this season, Gallo hosts a 42% strikeout rate, 11.6% walk rate, and .295 slugging percentage.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO