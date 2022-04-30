ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elias Schuster talks Bulls on WGN News Now Sports Talk

By Larry Hawley
CHICAGO – On Wednesday night, the conclusion of a very interesting season for the Chicago Bulls came to an end.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ decisive Game 5 victory eliminated the team from the playoffs in what was a very up-and-down campaign. A great start put them at the top of the Eastern Conference at the All-Star Break, then a slump against the NBA’s best teams put them more in the middle of the pack.

For the first time since 2017, the Bulls were in the playoffs, but the Bucks showed them how far they still have to go to be competitive for a championship.

Along the way, a few questions were answered while plenty remain as Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley continue to build a new era of the franchise. That will continue this offseason, where the team will try to add new players to the roster while deciding which ones to keep from the 2021-2022 season.

Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation Bulls joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss this past season and what’s ahead for the team on Friday. You can watch his full discussion with Larry Hawley in the video above.

Community Policy