Winston-salem, NC

Update: Man dies after being shot multiple times on Carver School Road in Winston-Salem

By Brayden Stamps, Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who had been in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Winston-Salem on Friday has died according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers with the WSPD responded to Carver School Road on Friday afternoon when they were told about a shooting.

Police found Tyriek Davierre Elliot, 25, lying unresponsive after being shot multiple times.

Elliot was taken to the hospital where he was initially listed as being in critical condition, but he would later succumb to his injuries sometime Friday.

Elliot’s next-of-kin has been notified of his passing.

Winston-Salem police say that incident has been upgraded to “an active homicide investigation.”

No further information about the incident is available at this time.

Police say that this incident marks the 17th homicide to be reported in the City of Winston-Salem in 2022, there were only nine homicides in the same time frame in 2021.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online . Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.

