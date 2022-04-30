ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

6 shot outside uptown New Orleans bar

By The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Six people are recovering Saturday after being shot outside an uptown neighborhood bar in New Orleans when a motorist drove past and sprayed bullets into the crowd. Each of the victims — four women and two men — was hit late Friday in...

