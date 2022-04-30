ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Damarri Mathis keeps up Pitt cornerback/safety tradition, goes to Broncos in 4th round

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvnPg_0fPBsr0b00

Until Pat Narduzzi started recruiting cornerbacks who could learn to cover wide receivers without safety help, the NFL largely ignored Pitt’s defensive backs.

For eight consecutive drafts from 2010-17, no Pitt defensive back heard his name called.

Then, the doors leading from Pitt’s workout facility sprung open and six defensive backs have emerged in four drafts since 2018, including cornerback Damarri Mathis, who went to the Denver Broncos on Saturday in the fourth round (115th overall).

Mathis joins Jordan Whitehead and Avonte Maddox (both picked in the fourth round, 2018), Dane Jackson (seventh round, 2020), Jason Pinnock (fifth round, 2021) and Damar Hamlin (seventh round, 2021).

Mathis (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) missed the entire 2020 season after injuring a shoulder working out at home prior to training camp.

Otherwise, what happened Saturday would have occurred a year ago and he would have already cashed his first NFL check. Instead, he returned to Pitt last season and assumed his role as Pitt’s best cover corner. He was named honorable mention All-ACC while intercepting two passes and breaking up six — two in the victory against Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game — before opting out of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Overall, he played in 49 games, with 25 starts in his Pitt career, totaling five interceptions and 22 pass breakups, including 13 in 2019.

Mathis helped his cause considerably when his vertical jump at Pitt’s Pro Day was measured at 43½ inches, 5 inches higher than LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who went third overall to the Houston Texans. Mathis also ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Steelers are receiving high marks for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final draft for Pittsburgh, general manager Kevin Colbert found the Steelers their quarterback of the future, great value on a talented defensive lineman and bolstered the team’s receiving corps. First, the Steelers chose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Draft Analyst Gushes Over Nik Bonitto After Broncos Drafted him at Pick 64

The immediate reaction following a team’s draft pick is always emotional. This is true for the prospect — achieving a life-long dream — a team that has been working towards this moment for a full year, and even a fan base that has combed over countless mock drafts and come away with pet favorites and hopes for their squad's draft haul.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Houston, TX
Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Grading Broncos' 2022 NFL Draft Class

The 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books. Before the dust even settles from the event in Las Vegas, the way-too-soon evaluations from the hoards of fans and analysts across the league have begun to pour in. Of course, dubbing winners and losers before a single rookie steps foot...
DENVER, CO
Tribune-Review

Penguins sign 2020 5th-round pick Raivis Ansons to entry-level pro contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed 2020 fifth-round pick Raivis Ansons to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Monday. The 20-year-old Ansons this week will embark on the QMJHL playoffs for the major-junior Saint John Sea Dogs. Ansons, a leftty-shooting forward, had career-highs in goals (18), assists (42), points (60) and plus-minus (plus-29) over 56 games in his third junior season. Ansons, 20, is from Riga, Latvia — the same town as veteran Penguins center Teddy Blueger.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Derek Stingley Jr.
AL.com

Undrafted players line up NFL opportunities

After selecting 21 players with Alabama football roots in the NFL Draft over the previous three days, the league’s 32 teams started adding other players from state high schools and colleges by signing them as undrafted free agents. The UDFAs will get to work with drafted players and prospects...
NFL
FOX Sports

Falcons decline 5th-year option on right tackle Kaleb McGary

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have picked up right guard Chris Lindstrom's $13.2 million fifth-year option while declining the option on right tackle Kaleb McGary. The Falcons' decision on their two 2019 first-round draft picks were no surprise. Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall pick in the...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC North watch: Tracking what the Lions divisional foes did in the 2022 NFL draft

The Detroit Lions added several new players and positional upgrades across the roster over the draft weekend. What did the team’s divisional foes in the NFC North do with their draft picks in the 2022 NFL draft?. Chicago Bears. Chicago didn’t have a first-round pick, but new GM Ryan...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Nfl Combine#Texans#American Football#Wake Forest
FOX Sports

Are Denver Broncos most improved team in the NFL?

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, rosters are officially starting to take shape heading into next season. And there's one team in particular that appears to be clicking on all cylinders. On Monday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd explained why he believes the Denver Broncos won the...
DENVER, CO
WGAU

Diamond Dogs rally, beat Owls

The 16th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 10-7 Tuesday to sweep the season series in front of 2,909 spectators at Foley Field. “When you have a big series like we do coming up, you want momentum,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Anytime you lose, it takes the wind out of you, especially against an in state rival – a very good team in Kennesaw State. It was important to get the win tonight, to try and keep some momentum going into this weekend.”
KENNESAW, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Former Broncos Starter Signs with AFC West Rival

Bryce Callahan quite literally followed in Chris Harris Jr.'s footsteps after leaving the Broncos, and it will be Harris whom Callahan replaces at his new AFC West locale. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday that the veteran cornerback agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Callahan spent...
DENVER, CO
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
365
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy