PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend is one of the first big weekends with people back in the city, with many out enjoying not only the weather but many different events and activities throughout the city. Many have said it finally feels a bit normal after feeling the strain of the pandemic for years now. Not only are things being set up for the Pittsburgh Marathon but people have been taking advantage of the day at Point State Park by rollerblading, biking, walking their dogs, and even popping champagne at the point. Point Park University graduates celebrated their graduation in person...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO