Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 00:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Jackson; Kanawha; Logan; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Ritchie; Roane; Wirt; Wyoming A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of Calhoun, Kanawha, southern Wirt, Roane, north central Wyoming, southeastern Jackson, southern Ritchie, southwestern Doddridge, west central Nicholas, western Gilmer, west central Braxton, northwestern Raleigh, eastern Logan, Clay, western Fayette and Boone Counties through 145 AM EDT At 1257 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of thunderstorms along a line from just east of Elizabeth to Charleston to Logan, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Charleston, Madison, Spencer, Grantsville, Clay, South Charleston, Dunbar, Oak Hill, Sissonville, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers, Man and Gauley Bridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 45. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 119. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 54 and 57. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 48 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 74 and 80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
