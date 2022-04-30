ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

NFL draft tracker: Ravens open busy Day 3 by taking Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele, Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar

By Jonas Shaffer, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

The Ravens spent the last of their Day 3 picks on a running back who knows the Baltimore area well .

Missouri running back Tyler Badie, who moved to Randallstown in 2005 and spent two years at The Friends School, was picked No. 191 overall in the sixth round. The 5-foot-8, 197-pound Badie led the Southeastern Conference in rushing yards last season after finishing with 268 carries for 1,604 yards (6 per carry) and 14 touchdowns. He added 54 catches for 330 yards and four scores.

Badie started just one year for the Tigers, who used a zone-heavy running scheme. He was the first player in school history to reach 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving. His size limits his tackle-breaking and blocking ability, and he has limited special teams experience, but his skill set could be valuable in Baltimore. Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are all returning from season-ending injuries.

Badie’s family came to Maryland after Hurricane Katrina displaced them from their New Orleans home. They headed for Tennessee while Badie was in high school after his mother got a new job in Memphis.

No. 141: Houston CB Damarion Williams

The Ravens used their last of six fourth-round picks on Houston cornerback Damarion Williams, who will give them another option in the slot as they round out their secondary.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound Williams did not appear high on many prospect lists because of his lack speed and size, but scouts praised his competitiveness and nose for the ball.

“Overall, Williams doesn’t have high-level size or speed, but his feisty play personality, lower body twitch and nose for the ball are translatable traits,” Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote.

Williams, the 141st overall pick, was the second cornerback the Ravens drafted in the fourth round and could compete for snaps with 2021 third-round pick Brandon Stephens, who can play either cornerback or safety.

No. 139: Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely

The Ravens double-dipped on fourth-round tight ends, taking Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely not long after grabbing Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar.

Likely had 59 catches for 912 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last season and finished his career with 2,050 receiving yards and 27 scores. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Likely projects more as a detached tight end in Baltimore than an in-line tight end, where he could struggle as a blocker.

Likely, taken with the 139th overall pick, is considered an advanced route runner, and he dropped just one pass last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He also forced 10 missed tackles.

No. 130: Penn State P Jordan Stout

The Ravens made their first surprise splash of the fourth round when they drafted Penn State punter Jordan Stout, raising questions about the longest-tenured player on the team, Sam Koch.

Koch will turn 40 in August, and the Ravens would save $2.1 million on their salary cap if they cut him. He has been the team’s punter since 2006 with 256 games played. In 2020, he surpassed Terrell Suggs at the top of the Ravens’ all-time games played list He has been more than an excellent punter, serving as the holder for All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker over the last decade.

Stout, the 130th overall pick, was regarded as one of the top two punters in the class along with San Diego State’s Matt Araiza. He averaged 46 yards per punt and put 34 of 62 inside the opponent’s 20-yard line in 2021.

Though he also kicked field goals for the Nittany Lions, he said he has plenty of experience as a holder. “I think that’s one of the best parts of my game, if not the best,” he said.

No. 128: Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar

The Ravens used their third pick of the fourth round to find a potential running mate for tight end Mark Andrews, drafting Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar with the 128th pick.

The 6-foot-7, 252-pound Kolar was a three-time first-team All-Big 12 Conference performer. He had 62 catches for a career-high 756 yards last season. He had 697 yards as a sophomore and 591 as a junior.

Kolar, who graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and a 3.99 GPA and won the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy Winner, also known as the “Academic Heisman Trophy,” dropped just five passes on 174 catchable targets over his four years at Iowa State, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s not an exceptional athlete or an overpowering blocker, but he’s considered a smooth route runner for his size.

With Nick Boyle recovering from another injury-marred season, Kolar could push for a role as a rookie in Baltimore.

No. 119: Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

The Ravens used their second pick of the fourth round to add cornerback depth in the form of Alabama starter Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Armour-Davis, the 119th overall pick, struggled to stay on the field for the Crimson Tide, tearing a knee ligament before his freshman season and missing the last four games of 2021 because of a hip injury. But he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL scouting combine, and analysts regarded him as a high-ceiling prospect with the length and speed to cover outside receivers one-on-one.

Pro Football Focus said the 6-foot-1, 197-pound Armour-Davis could be a “difference-maker in the NFL.”

He will step in for another Alabama cornerback, Anthony Averett, who departed in free agency, leaving the Ravens thin behind starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

No. 110: Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele

The Ravens opened what should be a busy fourth round with a big pick: Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.

The 6-foot-8, 384-pound Faalele projects as a developmental tackle in Baltimore, where the Ravens hope left tackle Ronnie Stanley will return to his All-Pro form after a series of ankle injuries while free-agent signing Morgan Moses stabilizes the right side.

Faalele is the second offensive lineman the Ravens have drafted. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was taken No. 25 overall Thursday.

An Australia native who moved to Miami in 2016 to pursue a football career, Faalele was named an All-Big Ten Conference selection last season after starting 13 games at right tackle. He’s still considered a raw prospect, especially in his pass sets, and his conditioning will need to improve. But Faalele — who allowed just one sack across 301 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus — has natural power and proved his durability in the Big Ten.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Here’s how experts graded the Ravens’ 2022 NFL draft and what they had to say

At the conclusion of every NFL draft, experts take their turn to grade just how successful or unsuccessful each team was for the weekend. Overreactions abound. But one thing that can’t be ignored is the consensus that the Ravens hit a home run with their 11-pick haul. Here’s what experts from publications around the country had to say about Baltimore’s draft: ESPN’s Mel Kiper “Talk about a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens announce jersey numbers for draft class, three veterans

The Ravens revealed the jersey numbers for their 2022 draft class Tuesday, as well as three changes for returning veterans. The rookies’ numbers are subject to change, but most will remain. Safety Kyle Hamilton: No. 14 (No. 14 at Notre Dame) Center Tyler Linderbaum: No. 64 (No. 65 at Iowa) Outside linebacker David Ojabo: No. 90 (No. 55 at Michigan) Defensive tackle Travis Jones: No. 98 (No. 57 ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens place tender on free-agent OLB Justin Houston

The Ravens are still interested in Justin Houston. The team placed the seldom-used unrestricted-free-agent tender on the outside linebacker Monday, allowing Houston to sign elsewhere this offseason while offering a slight raise if he returns to Baltimore. Under the terms of the tender, if Houston has not signed with another team by July 22, the Ravens would have exclusive negotiating rights ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

2022 NFL draft superlatives: Best pick, biggest reach, most disappointing class and more

There were 262 picks in the 2022 NFL draft. It will take a few years to know which teams got the most bang for their buck, but we have enough information to make some early judgment calls. To help make sense of the annual three-day event, here’s a look at some of the superlatives from the weekend, starting with a surprising draft-night trade: Best pick: Lions trade up for Alabama wide receiver ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Iowa Football
Ames, IA
Sports
Baltimore, MD
Football
Ames, IA
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Local
Maryland Football
The Baltimore Sun

Towson women’s basketball forward Allie Kubek transfers to Maryland; Eric Ayala declares for NBA draft | NOTES

Maryland women’s basketball announced Tuesday that Towson sophomore Allie Kubek has transferred to the program. The 6-foot-2 forward comes to College Park after finishing second on the Tigers in scoring last season with 14.6 points per game while helping the team to a 24-8 record (14-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Maryland coach Brenda Frese said Kubek, who also averaged 6.2 rebounds per ...
TOWSON, MD
WGAU

Diamond Dogs rally, beat Owls

The 16th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 10-7 Tuesday to sweep the season series in front of 2,909 spectators at Foley Field. “When you have a big series like we do coming up, you want momentum,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “Anytime you lose, it takes the wind out of you, especially against an in state rival – a very good team in Kennesaw State. It was important to get the win tonight, to try and keep some momentum going into this weekend.”
KENNESAW, GA
The Baltimore Sun

Towson men’s basketball lands reigning Division II Player of the Year Sekou Sylla

Sekou Sylla, the 2022 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Ron Lenz National Player of the Year, will join the Towson University men’s basketball team starting in the 2022-23 season, the program announced Monday. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Sylla led Nova Southeastern to the program’s first Sunshine State Conference tournament title during the 2021-22 season, shooting 57.8% ...
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Sports#The Friends School#Tigers#Justice Hill
The Baltimore Sun

Perry Hall graduate Vincent Ciattei feeling confident after winning national title in mile in star-studded field

Heading into his first road race of the season, former Baltimore resident and Perry Hall graduate Vincent Ciattei did not concern himself with setting a personal-record time or hitting certain benchmarks. He had one simple objective. Win. “This year, I’ve had a couple solid races before that, and this was the first race that I really wanted to just go solely for the purpose of competing, not ...
PERRY HALL, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Winners and losers from the Ravens’ 2022 draft, including Mike Macdonald, Sam Koch and more | ANALYSIS

Draft grades don’t mean much a year after the draft, and they mean even less only days after the draft. But with the Ravens eyeing a return to the playoffs, and preparing to build a roster around the looming megadeal for quarterback Lamar Jackson, it was hard not to be impressed not only by the quantity of the 2022 draft class they assembled (11 players) but also the quality. From Thursday to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy