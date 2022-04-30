ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Tracker: Big Blue selects TE Daniel Bellinger, S Dane Belton in fourth round

By Pat Leonard, New York Daily News
The Giants held six picks on the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Here is a running tally of their selections that will updated throughout the day:

Fourth round, pick No. 112: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

The 6-4, 253-pound tight end caught 68 passes for 771 yards and five TDs in four seasons for the Aztecs. He played in a run-heavy offense. He’s viewed as a balanced athlete with some versatility and upside. Some scouts have questioned his long-term durability, per The Athletic, but he’s played through numerous injuries.

Fourth round, pick No. 114: Dane Belton, S, Iowa

The 6-foot, 205-pound Hawkeyes safety was first-team All-Big Ten in his third and final college season, with 46 tackles, 12 passes defended, five interceptions and three tackles for loss. Ran a 4.43 40-yard dash. Sounds like a versatile player that Don “Wink” Martindale can use in various ways.

Fifth round, pick No. 173: Marcus McKethan, G, North Carolina

The 6-6, 340-pound right guard is a developmental player, the second Tarheels lineman drafted by the Giants this weekend.

Here is a summary of the Giants’ picks in the entire draft:

First round, No. 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux , edge, Oregon

First round, No. 7: Evan Neal , OT, Alabama

Second round, No. 43: Wan’Dale Robinson , WR, Kentucky

Third round, pick No. 67: Joshua Ezeudu , G, North Carolina

Third round: pick No. 81: Cor’Dale Flott , CB, LSU

Fourth round, pick No. 112: Daniel Bellinger , TE, San Diego State

Fourth round, pick No. 114: Dane Belton , S, Iowa

Fifth round, pick No. 173: Marcus McKethan , G, North Carolina

