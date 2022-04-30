ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tyler Childers Addresses His Lack Of Touring Ahead Of Spirited S.G. Goodman Cover: “I Like It That Way, I Like It A Lot””

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hpssG_0fPBrxGk00

If you’re not gonna make it out to the Healing Appalachia festival later this fall, they gave fans a free virtual concert teaser featuring Tyler Childers, Arlo McKinley, and Jeremy Pinnell that might just change your mind.

Dubbed An Evening With Healing Appalachia, the virtual show is still available to stream and while technically free, a $10 donation is encouraged.

The money will go to a great cause, with the goal of these events to be raising funds and awareness to combat opioid addiction through a wide array of projects and programs from youth prevention, healthy lifestyles and wellness to recovery houses and recovery to work.

But if the names alone weren’t enough to convince you to check it out, how about this performance from Mr. Tyler Childers.

Singing a spirited cover of SG Goodman’s “Space & Time,” he introed the song with a confession of sorts regarding his noticeable absence from touring this year:

“We’ve had ourselves an absolute blast here setting up and hanging out and playing some songs… we don’t do it nearly as often as we used to, we still do it quite a bit, but COVID and stuff like that…

We’ve been not hitting it nearly as hard as we did… not even close to nearly… we just really haven’t been going out a lot and you’re probably wondering, ‘Well, why is that Tyler?’

And, well… mostly because I like it that way, I like it a lot.”

So there you have it… simply put, Tyler likes being home. And who could blame him?

“I enjoy being here in the studio with my boys, we just play a lot of music and drink a lot of coffee, so yeah… it’s good to be here.

Anyways, we’re gonna play you a song, this is a SG Goodman cover.”

Of course, Tyler is expecting his first born child later this year with his wife Senora May, so naturally that’s one good reason to stay off the road a bit, but it sounds like Tyler doesn’t mind it all that much.

Either way, whenever Tyler does decide to get up on stage and step to the mic this year, it’ll just make it all the more sweeter.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Ashley Monroe And Miranda Lambert Team Up For Surprise Duet Of “Heart Like Mine” On The Eve Of ‘Palomino’ Release Day

I’ll never get tired of hearing these two sing together. Miranda Lambert’s 8th studio album, Palomino, is out today, and it’s absolutely fantastic. And at her sold-out show last night at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, Miranda surprised fans with an appearance by her best friend and Pistol Annies bandmate, Ashley Monroe.
FRANKLIN, TN
Whiskey Riff

Midwest “Black Dirt Country” Artist David Quinn Releases Video For New Bootstomper “Low Down”

This one will get your toes tapping. If you’re not familiar with Illinois native David Quinn, it’s time to change that. With a “Black Dirt Country” sound reminiscent of guys like Tyler Childers, John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, and even some Merle Haggard in there too, David’s music is full of incredible midwest storytelling set to a musical backdrop heavy on the fiddle and steel.
ILLINOIS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles’ “With A Little Help from My Friends” On New Album, ‘A Beautiful Time’

It doesn’t get much better than Willie Nelson covering The Beatles. Willie released his 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time, this past Friday on his 89th birthday, and it’s fantastic. Though there’s plenty of original songs and co-writes by the red headed stranger, he included a couple covers, as well, like Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song.”  And as of Friday, we finally got to hear his rendition of The Beatles’ classic “With A Little Help from My Friends.” Originally written […] The post Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles’ “With A Little Help from My Friends” On New Album, ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Childers
Whiskey Riff

Country Music Icon Naomi Judd Dead At 76 Due To A “Disease Of Mental Illness”

Country music lost a legend today. Country music icon and Grammy-winning entertainer Naomi Judd passed away today, April 30, 2022, outside of Nashville. She was 76 years old. Her husband of 32 years, Larry Strickland, said he will not be making any further statements and that Naomi’s family requests privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information or a cause of death was revealed. Her daughters Wynonna and Ashley released the following statement regarding her passing: “Today we sisters experienced […] The post Country Music Icon Naomi Judd Dead At 76 Due To A “Disease Of Mental Illness” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S G#I Like It#A Confession#Appalachia#Sg Goodman#Space Time#Covid
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Teams Up With Guns N’ Roses Frontman Axl Rose For “Sweet Child Of Mine” At Stagecoach

Calling in the big guns (no pun intended). During her headlining set at Stagecoach Music Festival last night, one of the largest country music festivals in the world, Carrie Underwood pulled out all the stops. Amid a barrage of her own smash hits, she tipped the cap to one of her all-time favorite rock bans… the Los Angeles based Guns N’ Roses. But she didn’t just cover one of their songs…. no, she did fans one better. During a performance […] The post Carrie Underwood Teams Up With Guns N’ Roses Frontman Axl Rose For “Sweet Child Of Mine” At Stagecoach first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Death By’ Drinking Game Is Sad Country Song Perfection You Can Blackout To

Why am I not one bit surprised that Miranda Lambert came up with this. She has a brand new album out tomorrow, Palomino, and of course, she’s been making the rounds doing all kinds of press to promote the new record. And one of my favorite interviews so far comes from the LA Times, where she dropped details on a brilliant little drinking game she likes to play with her friends. Called Death By, they each try to top someone […] The post Miranda Lambert’s ‘Death By’ Drinking Game Is Sad Country Song Perfection You Can Blackout To first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Jake Owen Reflects Back On His Blessings With New Single, “1×1”

It’s been a few years since Jake Owen has released a new album, with his Greetings From… Jake album dropping back in 2019. However, the man has steadily been getting after it over the past couple years, releasing a number of singles, and was even featured on HARDY’s Hixtape Vol. 2. He also has his 34-date headlining Up There Down Here Tour cranking up next week. With that being said, Owen is back at it again, as he dropped a brand new single […] The post Jake Owen Reflects Back On His Blessings With New Single, “1×1” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Country Music Hall Of Fame Announces The Judds’ Induction Ceremony Will Move Forward Tomorrow As Planned

The Judds will still be inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow after the tragic death today of the duo’s matriarch, country music icon Naomi Judd. That’s the message from the Hall of Fame, who announced late this evening that in accordance with the family’s wishes, the legendary duo’s induction will move forward tomorrow as planned. And Wynonna still plans to be there too.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Watch Episode 2 Of Randy Travis’ Documentary, ‘More Life’

If you enjoyed the first episode of Randy Travis’ documentary you’re in luck, because episode two is officially out as well. This episode is all about how the famed country singer’s career kickstarted, as Martha Sharp, the former vice president of A&R, Warner Bros. Records, recalled the first time she discovered Travis.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Cements Herself As The “Music City Queen,” Plays “Tourist” On Her 8th Studio Album ‘Palomino’

Miranda Lambert told us she was going to take us on a journey, and she certainly delivered that and more on her 8th studio album, Palomino. Officially out today, she previously put out three tracks ahead of release day, including “Strange,” “If I Was A Cowboy,” and “Actin’ Up”. Most of us travel to discover little corners of the earth we never knew existed, and usually wind up finding important pieces of ourselves in the process. How she captured all of that so poignantly […] The post Miranda Lambert Cements Herself As The “Music City Queen,” Plays “Tourist” On Her 8th Studio Album ‘Palomino’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert On Writing Sad Country Songs: “You Don’t Have To Be Tortured To Be Good”

I haven’t stopped listening to Miranda Lambert’s new record, Palomino, since it was released on Friday. Her goal was to take the listener on a journey through the tracklist, and she certainly delivered that and more on her 8th studio album, introducing the listener to plenty of people and places that we’ve all known or been to at one time or another. And this weekend, she sat down with Lee Cowan for a feature on CBS Sunday Morning to talk […] The post Miranda Lambert On Writing Sad Country Songs: “You Don’t Have To Be Tortured To Be Good” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Remembering “The Voice” Vern Gosdin, Who Passed Away On This Day In 2009

Long before the singing competition of the same name, the words “The Voice” referred to one man in country music: Vern Gosdin. Nicknamed “the Voice” for his distinctive baritone voice and incredible delivery of emotional lyrics, Gosdin first got his start in the music business in California in the 1960’s as a member of various singing groups like The Hillmen and The Gosdin Brothers.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church, Ryan Bingham & Joanna Cotten Deliver Knockout Cover Of “The Weight” Back In 2015

Man, I miss live music. However, now that we’re finally coming out of this pandemic, it won’t be long before I’m able to get back in front of some live music, shoulder to shoulder, cold beer in hand… and what a beautiful day it will be. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at one of my all-time favorite covers of The Band’s “The Weight.” Released in 1968, it went on to become one of the biggest rock hits […] The post Eric Church, Ryan Bingham & Joanna Cotten Deliver Knockout Cover Of “The Weight” Back In 2015 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

There’s A ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Movie Coming Soon, Starring… Daniel Radcliffe?

If you were around in the ’90s, there’s a very good chance you grew up laughing your ass off to the “Weird Al” Yankovic parody videos. You know, “Amish Paradise,” “White & Nerdy,” “Like a Surgeon,” you know what I mean… and if you don’t, you’re either too young, lying, or an uncultured buffoon. Now that your memory is refreshed a bit, I’m here to let you all know that there is currently a Weird: The Al Yankovic Story movie in the […] The post There’s A ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Movie Coming Soon, Starring… Daniel Radcliffe? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Broken Horses” By Brandi Carlile

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune from Brandi Carlile called “Broken Horses,” which is also the title of her memoir that was released last year. From her 2021 record In These Silent Days, the co-write the song with Phil and Tim Hanseroth also served as the second single off her seventh studio album.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

127K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy