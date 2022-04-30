ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

By Matty Jeff
 3 days ago
An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there...

WDEA AM 1370

Acadia Named A Top 10 National ‘Kid Friendly’ Park In The U.S.

How many more reasons do you need to take a trip with the whole family this summer?. A website called The Family Vacation Guide took a gander at all 63 national parks hre in the United States, and narrowed it down to the 10 that would appeal most to the kiddos. They based their results on the number of trails, hotels, attractions and landmarks, that children would enjoy.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
97.5 WOKQ

Stunning Images of a Coast Guard Helicopter Landing on Mount Washington Summit

The Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire welcomed a guest this weekend, one that isn't exactly a regular. A United States Coast Guard helicopter took a spin up the mountain to drop by. However, not for any dire purpose. As the Mount Washington Observatory wrote in their post, the helicopter was simply on a routine training mission. The weather was ideal for a touchdown, so the pilot made a brief stop on the summit.
MILITARY
Seacoast Current

Here’s One Way to Get $5 Million For Your House in New England Without Selling It

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Now, when I lived in Florida, I had lived with one of my friends near a golf course, and let me tell you, the number of golf balls that we picked up around the house was ridiculous. I mean it's not like everyone is an amazing golfer, so of course, some balls would be hit out of the golf course and in our yard.
KINGSTON, MA
Architectural Digest

A Private Island Off the Coast of Maine Is Listed for $339,000—But There’s a Catch

Whenever there’s news of a private island for sale, we’re quick to assume it’s somewhere in the middle of the glimmering Caribbean Sea and that some billionaire will snatch it up. After all, Bill Gates has his beloved Grand Bogue Caye, and Richard Branson spends a good deal of time jetting back and forth between his Moskito and Necker Islands. However, the newest private island for sale is neither where nor what you’d expect: The 1.5-acre Duck Ledges Island, listed for $339,000, is wedged between Acadia National Park and the Canadian border, off the coast of Maine. It may not be as much as Gates and Branson paid for their islands—both paid around $13 million more than a decade ago—but the owner, real estate agent Billy Milliken, won’t sell to just anyone with the means. In fact, he’s looking for someone specific to buy his Duck Ledges Island.
MAINE STATE
98.1 The Hawk

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.1 The Hawk

Visit These 16 New York Zoos and Animal Adventures This Summer!

Upstate New York has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to zoos to visit. This is a list of 16 to put on your bucket list. But, we have made a slight change. This list covers not only zoos, but also animal sanctuaries, animal and bird rescue farms, animal adventure parks, and more. All are open to the public and they cover the area from the Catskills to the Adirondacks and all the way out to Western New York.
ANIMALS
98.1 The Hawk

COVID Cases Climb Across Southern Tier

The surge in COVID-19 cases in New York continues and is spreading beyond a hotspot in Central New York and the Finger Lakes. April 25-29, Broome County had seen it’s five-day average grow through the 800s to a reported 884 cases for the week reported on Friday, April 29. Last week, Broome County reported a high single-day new case number of 206 on April 27. Broome’s pandemic death toll stands at 508.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
