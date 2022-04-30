SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE 1:02 p.m.: We're learning more about the victims in a deadly crash at Pescadero State Beach that happened late Friday night.

According to CHP-Redwood City, one of the people found dead in the car was a female juvenile. The second individual was identified as a male, possibly in his 40s.

Both are listed as being from Freedom, California, which is near Watsonville.

The CHP says some of the information they received indicates that a third person was in the car at the time of the crash.

As for how it happened, the CHP said for an unknown reason the driver of the vehicle, identified as a Toyota, failed to slow and stop at the intersection of State Route 1 and Pescadero Creek.

The Toyota went through the intersection, through the parking lot and towards the ocean. The car then plummeted down a 30 foot cliff and came to rest upside down in the water.

Initially the U.S. Coast Guard was helping with the search for that third individual, but CHP has since taken over the investigation.

The CHP said it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a third person reported missing after a car went into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach.

Cal Fire CZU said two other people were found dead after the incident.

Multiple agencies are responding, including La Honda and Loma Mar Fire as well as the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story

The post Two victims in deadly Pescadero State Beach crash identified as Freedom, California residents appeared first on KION546 .