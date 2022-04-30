ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freedom, CA

Two victims in deadly Pescadero State Beach crash identified as Freedom, California residents

By Victor Guzman
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTN1X_0fPBqr5100

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- UPDATE 1:02 p.m.: We're learning more about the victims in a deadly crash at Pescadero State Beach that happened late Friday night.

According to CHP-Redwood City, one of the people found dead in the car was a female juvenile. The second individual was identified as a male, possibly in his 40s.

Both are listed as being from Freedom, California, which is near Watsonville.

The CHP says some of the information they received indicates that a third person was in the car at the time of the crash.

As for how it happened, the CHP said for an unknown reason the driver of the vehicle, identified as a Toyota, failed to slow and stop at the intersection of State Route 1 and Pescadero Creek.

The Toyota went through the intersection, through the parking lot and towards the ocean. The car then plummeted down a 30 foot cliff and came to rest upside down in the water.

Initially the U.S. Coast Guard was helping with the search for that third individual, but CHP has since taken over the investigation.

The CHP said it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a third person reported missing after a car went into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach.

Cal Fire CZU said two other people were found dead after the incident.

Multiple agencies are responding, including La Honda and Loma Mar Fire as well as the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story

The post Two victims in deadly Pescadero State Beach crash identified as Freedom, California residents appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim was named as 66-year-old Aloma Waith of Stockton. California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99 near Cedar Avenue. CHP officers […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Watsonville, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Accidents
Pescadero, CA
Accidents
Pescadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Freedom, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
La Honda, CA
County
San Mateo County, CA
City
Pescadero, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chp Redwood City#State Route 1#The U S Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nurse shoots and kills herself while on duty in hospital ER

An investigation is underway in California after a nurse reportedly took her own life while at work in the emergency department of a hospital, police have said.Santa Clara police said it responded to a call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Kaiser’s Santa Clara Medical Center in Santa Clara at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.A woman nurse, who has not been identified, was found to have died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to NBC Bay Area, she was halfway through her shift at the hospital when the incident occurred.Officers did not lock down the hospital,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy