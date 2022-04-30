16-year-old boy fatally shot in North Toledo

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death in North Toledo early Saturday morning, the fifth such fatality this week in the city.

Neiko McIntyre was pronounced dead after police responded at 2:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of Orville Drive. He is Toledo’s 14th homicide this year.

Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, the Lucas County coroner, officially ruled his death a homicide by gunshot after performing an autopsy later Saturday. The coroner said she was still confirming the trajectories of some of his wounds but determined he had been shot at least eight times.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.