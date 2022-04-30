ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old boy fatally shot in North Toledo

By The Blade
 3 days ago

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death in North Toledo early Saturday morning, the fifth such fatality this week in the city.

Neiko McIntyre was pronounced dead after police responded at 2:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 200 block of Orville Drive. He is Toledo’s 14th homicide this year.

Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, the Lucas County coroner, officially ruled his death a homicide by gunshot after performing an autopsy later Saturday. The coroner said she was still confirming the trajectories of some of his wounds but determined he had been shot at least eight times.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Comments / 21

Kathey Scribner
3d ago

STOP! This has got to stop! Gang members; YOU are not invincible. You have to realize that Karma exists. What goes around, comes around. Parents; YOU need to teach the value of life. Life over money. Life over power. Life over EVERYTHING! These deaths have got to stop.

Reply
7
Michael J Heard
3d ago

enough is enough it's time for those who have the opportunity to do something about this warfare that's taking over our city and community

Reply(5)
7
Jeff Miller
3d ago

Nothing good happens at 2:30 in the morning! Where were his mother and father at?

Reply(2)
9
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

7-month-old shot, killed in Ohio

TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman fatally shot on Detroit’s northwest side, police say

DETROIT – A 24-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday morning on Detroit’s northwest side, police said. The shooting happened at 9:45 a.m. on Schaefer Highway in Detroit, according to officials. The woman was allegedly shot by a man who fled the scene. Officials said that the victim was...
DETROIT, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:08 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 100 block Whitethorne Avenue on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male victim, now […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

One person killed, four injured in Ohio city weekend shooting

Authorities say an early morning shooting in Ohio killed one person and wounded four others. Springfield police said officers responded to multiple calls about shots fired on the city’s south side shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They found three women and two men in their 20s wounded. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
