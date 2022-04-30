ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley secure vital comeback win at Watford to boost survival hopes

By Sonia Twigg
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIlQN_0fPBqRKF00

Burnley came back from a goal down in the final 10 minutes to move five points clear of the bottom three with a 2-1 win at Watford which confirmed Norwich’s relegation.

The pressure at the bottom of the table has shifted on to 18th-placed Everton and Leeds, who dropped to 17th following Burnley’s win.

An own goal from James Tarkowski handed the home side the lead, and the visitors can consider themselves unlucky with the manner of the goal, as Juraj Kucka’s strike rebounded off the crossbar and into the net off the back of the Burnley defender.

Burnley left it late to find a leveller, with Jack Cork heading in an 83rd-minute equaliser before Josh Brownhill’s strike sealed the comeback victory for the visitors.

The Hornets had started the game second from bottom and nine points behind their opponents with five games remaining, however they now require wins in all their remaining matches this season as well as a big goal-difference swing to remain in the top flight.

Burnley’s turnaround after parting company with Sean Dyche continued, with the Clarets taking 10 points from four games since Mike Jackson took over at Turf Moor.

Watford opened the scoring with an eighth-minute own goal from Tarkowski.

Joao Pedro had an opportunity to double his side’s lead in the 14th minute when he cleverly controlled a long ball from goalkeeper Ben Foster , taking the ball away from the defender, before firing over the bar.

Burnley looked to hit back, with their first significant chance of the game, but Brownhill’s strike from distance skidded wide of the target.

The visitors looked to have been given a way back into the game when referee Craig Pawson pointed at the penalty spot, but it was correctly overturned by VAR and a free-kick awarded instead.

Burnley looked to get on the front foot at the start of the second half, with Nathan Collins attempting to lift the ball goalwards, only for Foster to make a straightforward save.

However, Ismaila Sarr drove forward to create an opportunity, and the ball fell to Kucka, but his well-hit strike was saved by an outstretched Nick Pope.

Burnley had a good chance in the 74th minute when Ashley Barnes’ header was tipped onto the crossbar by Foster who then managed to scramble the ball away.

Foster had to make another save less than four minutes later with Burnley continuing to push for the equaliser.

Burnley had been pushing throughout the second half for an equaliser, which came in the 83rd minute, as Cork timed his run well to head home from a ball from Charlie Taylor down the left.

Less than three minutes later the Clarets had taken the lead, with Watford struggling to contain the visitors.

The hosts were unable to clear their lines before the ball fell to Brownhill who fired it into the bottom corner, before sprinting the length of the pitch to celebrate with the travelling support.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Real Madrid vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League semi-final play out tonight?

The second place in the Champions League final will be decided as Real Madrid host Manchester City.After a pulsating first leg that ended 4-3, Pep Guardiola’s side hold a slender advantage as they again seek the continental success that has thus far eluded them.They travel to meet a side full of serial winners who will draw upon their last-16 comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, progressing on aggregate having similarly trailed after the first leg.Between the two legs, a win over Espanyol sealed the Spanish title for Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win each of Europe’s big...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hails reaction as ‘mentality monsters’ finally show up

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told his players he wanted Spain to see his ‘mentality monsters’ in their Champions League semi-final second leg and was relieved they eventually made an appearance.The Reds boss’ intention was for his players to come out of the blocks and consolidate their 2-0 first-leg lead over Villarreal to ensure passage to a third final in five seasons.What actually happened was they had to prove their ability to react to adversity after the advantage was wiped out by debut goals in the competition from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin.The introduction of winger Luis Diaz at half-time and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

On This Day in 2005 – Jose Mourinho earns new Chelsea deal after trophy double

Jose Mourinho’s success in his first season as Chelsea manager saw him rewarded with a new five-year contract on May 4, 2005.The Portuguese had joined the club from Porto, where he had won the Champions League, in the summer of 2004 and guided the Blues to the Premier League and League Cup titles.The new contract replaced the two years Mourinho had remaining on his initial deal, with the then 42-year-old saying: “I am delighted to be signing this new contract.“My heart is with Chelsea and the fantastic group of players that I have. They have done a great job this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool must not forget incredible run as Reds join special Champions League lineage

As Andy Robertson sat down after another breathless and brilliant night, he offered pause for thought.“We should never take these days for granted.”It’s of course absolutely correct, but some at Liverpool could be forgiven for just looking to what next, because Jurgen Klopp has made these great days so routine.After defeating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate, the German ensured this was three Champions League finals in five years, to make it 10 in total. It is a consistency not seen since the very start of the club’s greatest glories, when Bob Paisley also made it three in five years.The last of...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Jack Cork
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Josh Brownhill
Person
Ashley Barnes
Person
Juraj Kucka
Person
Nathan Collins
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne holds the key to changing Manchester City’s Champions League narrative

It can be seen as Pep Guardiola’s never-ending quest, but the challenge of winning the Champions League with Manchester City actually began earlier for Kevin De Bruyne, the playmaker who predated his manager at the Etihad Stadium. On Wednesday, barring a surprise appearance for Fernandinho, he will become the only player to start two Champions League semi-finals for them at the Bernabeu. If the contrast between nouveau riche and aristocracy was more pronounced the first time, in 2016, another gulf has grown since then.Real had a mere 10 European Cups to their name when Fernando’s own goal decided that semi-final,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steve Cook thanks doctors after father’s cardiac arrest on return to Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook revealed paramedics saved his father’s life before his side’s 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth.Former Bournemouth skipper Cook, who joined Forest for an undisclosed fee in January, said his father had had a heart attack at the Vitality Stadium in a post on Twitter congratulating his former club for sealing promotion.Cook, 31, said: “First of all a big congratulations to @afcbournemouth on promotion but tonight I need to thank the paramedics at the game.First of all a big congratulations to @afcbournemouth on promotion but tonight I need to thank the paramedics at the game. Unfortunately my dad...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

633K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy