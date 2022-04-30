ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Driver nearly collides with Tulsa fire truck responding to emergency call

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8dLk_0fPBog7K00
Tulsa Fire Department (Skyler Cooper)

TULSA, Okla. — A driver nearly collided with a Tulsa fire truck responding to an emergency call.

The Tulsa Fire Department posted a video of the near-miss on Facebook as a Public Service Announcement on Saturday. The department did not say when and where in Tulsa the video was taken.

“When you see and/or hear emergency vehicles responding to help in the community, please pull to the right and stop,” the Tulsa Fire Department said.

In the video, you can hear the fire truck with their sirens on and several cars pulled over, and as the fire truck is making a turn, a SUV comes into the video frame and nearly hits the fire truck.

“Never…Ever, pass them!” the Tulsa Fire Department said on Facebook. “Our apparatus are expensive. We can’t afford to have even one fire truck out of commission, and our firefighters have enough to worry about as it is.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Cars
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Emergency Vehicles#Emergency Call#Accident#The Tulsa Fire Department#Cox Media Group
Mighty 990

Multiple Tornadoes Sucker Punch Wichita, Kansas

DEVELOPING STORY: Tornadoes have devastated parts of Wichita tonight. There is heavy damage reported across the area. There is no word on injuries or fatalities. SMG staff will continue updating this news thread. Videos and photos are posted below. Click here to download the FREE KWAM APP for conservative news 24-7.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
62K+
Followers
107K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy