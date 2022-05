LAKESIDE, Calif. — Sometimes the only way to learn something is to do it yourself. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the Magic Horse Therapeutic Riding Center in Lakeside. After reporting in my hometown for the past 20 years, one of the best parts of my job is seeing an old friend. 40-year-old Shauna Davis is one of my all-time Zevely Zone favorites. "Hi Shauna!" I said as she ran up to me smiling from ear to ear giving me a huge hug.

