Burnley boost survival hopes after Josh Brownhill seals late fightback at Watford

Burnley launched a stirring comeback with two goals in the last 10 minutes to earn a priceless victory in their quest to beat the drop while condemning Watford to a top-flight record 11th successive home defeat.

Seven points from three previous matches under Burnley’s interim manager, Mike Jackson, following the surprise dismissal of Sean Dyche, had lifted the team outside the relegation zone and their powers of recovery continued with this dramatic turnaround.

Late goals from Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill to all intents relegated Watford and also provided a huge boost to Burnley’s survival hopes, stretching their advantage over third-bottom Everton to five points.

Jackson’s extraordinary impact is underlined by the fact his return of 10 points from four games is more than any of Watford’s three managers, Xisco Muñoz, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson, have earned individually this season.

“It’s a great result for us,” Jackson said. “It wasn’t our best performance and we didn’t start well but the players responded really well in the second half. It’s just about finding a way to win.

“You can see with our first goal and the second, it’s just mayhem. That’s this group. You can never criticise their team spirit and the togetherness.”

Jackson, who played down talk of being given the Burnley job on a permanent basis despite his remarkable set of results over the past month, said: “There’s been no magic wand and it’s a case of reminding these players who they are and making sure they stick together as a group.”

Watford started with a purpose and intensity, not in keeping with a team on an abject losing run at Vicarage Road stretching back to November, but were unable to hold on to their lead as their familiar failings returned.

Ray Lewington, Watford’s assistant manager, said: “There’s a massive fear factor here, which we’ve found since we came in, particularly at home, and that comes from losing matches.

“We really wanted to do something to help the club out of the bottom three but it’s not happened.”

Hodgson has claimed Watford have been unlucky on several occasions, during their miserable run but fortune favoured them with the opening goal. Kiko Femenía’s cross was thundered towards goal by Juraj Kucka and the midfielder’s strike cannoned off the crossbar and into the net off James Tarkowski.

Burnley were cursing their luck but Watford’s breakthrough was reward for their early intensity that has been sorely lacking during their bleak winter. There was a verve and energy to the play that bamboozled Burnley in the early stages.

João Pedro broke through on goal, following a long punt down the pitch by Ben Foster, but the forward blasted his shot over Nick Pope’s crossbar.

Craig Pawson awarded a penalty to Burnley, midway through the half, for a challenge by Moussa Sissoko on Dwight McNeil. Watford earned a reprieve, though, when VAR ruled Sissoko’s foul came marginally outside the area. McNeil blasted his free-kick against the wall to emphasise a frustrating first half-hour for Burnley.

Burnley spurned a glorious chance to equalise immediately after the restart when Aaron Lennon burst clear of the defence but the winger’s low shot was superbly saved by Foster.

Watford hit back and the industrious Kucka was denied a goal only by Pope’s parry and the midfielder’s follow-up effort being blocked.

Burnley sensed a way back into this match, with increasing control as the contest progressed, but the hosts still offered an occasional threat on the counterattack. Watford appeared content to drop deep and play on the break but their inability to keep a clean sheet all season at home in the league was fraying the nerves of the Watford supporters.

Ashley Barnes’s close-range header from a corner was flicked on to the crossbar by Foster in a clear warning sign. But Burnley’s pressure eventually told late on with Charlie Taylor’s sweeping cross headed home by Cork against his former club.

The rampant visitors struck again, Matej Vydra teed up Brownhill for his fierce, winning strike.

Watford’s unwanted record was another grim day but Burnley have all the momentum after three successive wins and Everton could struggle to catch them in this mood.