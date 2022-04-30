ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘5 Prayers for Our City’ set for Thursday

By Bob Campbell
 3 days ago
Odessa needs prayer and three elected officials have organized a “5 Prayers for Our City” event to coincide with the May 5 National Day of Prayer.

With special attention to young people, Mayor Javier Joven and city council members Denise Swanner and Mark Matta are combining to help address human trafficking, drug addiction, public education, abuse and neglect and mental health and suicide.

There will be a speaker on each topic and then a minister or a professional will lead a prayer from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, in Ballroom D at the MCM Grande Hotel & FunDome at 6201 Business I-20.

A poster is being circulated that quotes Proverbs 11:11, saying, “Through the blessing of the upright a city is exalted, but by the mouth of the wicked it is destroyed.”

Matta, the city’s District 1 councilman, said teenagers’ quandaries are often minimized by adults, but they should be taken seriously “because their world is pretty small and it revolves around themselves.

“Some of our youth have a hard time because adults tend to play their problems down as minor and little,” Matta said. “We may see them as small problems, but they see them as big. These are some of the hot topics, not just in our city but also in our schools.”

The event is not being sponsored by the City of Odessa.

The speakers will be as follows:

  • Human trafficking, ECISD Trustee Chris Stanley and the Rev. Tina Gillihan, founder of the Basin Dream Center for Orphans in Midland.
  • Drug addiction, Springboard Center Development and Marketing Director Paul Colwell of Midland and the Rev. Ty Coke, pastor of The Rock Church.
  • Public education, District 15 State Board of Education Republican nominee Aaron Kinsey and Travis Elementary School Principal Amy Russell.
  • Abuse and neglect, Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Carrie Bronaugh and the Rev. Shaye Lane, associate pastor of Hope Christian Fellowship.
  • Mental health and suicide, Licensed Professional Counselor Bryn Dodd and a minister to be named.

The event is being sponsored by the Investment Corp. of American, Paul Evans Carpet & Flooring and Odessa Headlines, News That Matters. Registration is at tinyurl.com/mveu4jsp.

GOOD NEWS: Odessa Rotary Club

Two Odessa Rotary Club members were honored recently with new Paul Harris Fellow lapel pins in recognition of their numerous donations to the Rotary Endowment Fund. Rotarian Judy Hayes, pictured left, was recognized for her numerous contributions with a pin showcasing four sapphires, and Rotarian Leldon Hensley, right, received a pin with six sapphires and one ruby.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bond is needed now to help students

I am proud to serve as this year’s chair of the Board of Directors of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. This opportunity has allowed me to stay abreast of the many community issues and needs facing Odessa, Ector County and the Permian Basin as a whole. Recently, our Chamber Board had an extensive presentation from ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri and Odessans for Education PAC members Lorraine Perryman and Lisa Wyman about the upcoming Bond Election of which Ector County voters will cast a ballot on May 7th.
Zunigas succeed with new church

Back in late 2019, the Zuniga family took a big leap of faith and started Kingdom Church in the Crescent Park Baptist Church complex at 3002 E. University Blvd. It took lots of work to paint, remodel and put in new electrical wiring, flooring, plumbing and lighting, but their efforts have paid off with strong attendance at two Sunday morning services each week and enough contributions to donate to other churches that have struggled during the pandemic.
Gov. Abbott, Texas State Leadership announce COVID-19 relief donation of $435M to TRS-ActiveCare

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Texas state leadership will donate $435 Million In COVID-19 relief to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS). “Texas teachers play one of the most vital roles to our kids and shouldn’t have to bear the burden of rising […]
Harmony Public Schools active employees awarded $500 stipend

A press release from Harmony Public Schools details the Texas-based public charter school system is kicking off National Teacher Appreciation week by awarding its 4,800 teachers and team members across Texas with a $500 stipend. Harmony Public Schools is awarding the stipend to all employees for their extraordinary efforts throughout...
ECISD counselor pens book

Student Assistance Services Counselor Teresa Porath has some encouragement for youngsters in the form of her new book “Morgan and the I Can’t Monster: My Mindset Matters.”. As an SAS counselor, Porath, who covers Jordan, Milam, Zavala and Travis, meets with students who are at risk so they...
Camels Are Invading Midland

The Sibley Nature Center in Midland is hosting its Spring Festival tomorrow. This event is free and open to the public. This will be a fun day for the entire family. Bring kids and bring the cameras because you are going to want to capture all the fun. Join us...
Longtime Odessans open Once Upon A Child children’s store

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Once Upon A Child in Odessa is officially open. The store gives people the option to buy and sell kids’ items like toys, clothing, and furniture. In a recent news release, the children’s clothing and accessories retail resale store has opened its Odessa location at  3141 E University Blvd. The store […]
Abbott Gives Helping Hand To Migrants

Gov. Greg Abbott’s tough-on-immigration act of defiance against the Biden administration turned out to be a helping hand for migrants who had spent months getting to the Texas border and only – thanks to Abbott – thirty hours to get to the U.S. capital. Last month, Abbott...
Summit tackles regional literacy issues

MONAHANS Filling out job applications, reading prescription bottles, getting promoted at work or getting work are some of the ways literacy impacts people’s lives. The newly formed Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin brought together about 100 elected officials, business representatives, foundations and educators from around the region Tuesday at the Ward County Event Center to review data collected by the American Institutes for Research on local literacy rates.
9 Abilene Area Towns That Are Tricky To Pronounce

One of the first lessons I learned after moving here the first time years ago was, "make sure you keep up with all the fast-moving cars on Clack street." The was easy enough as I came from a bigger, fast-driving city. The second lesson was that the town is pronounced "puh-TOE-see" not "POT-uh-see". I knew I was going to need a pronunciation key for all the Big Country towns I could say, let alone spell at the time.
Major traffic pattern change in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a recent news release from the City of Odessa, a portion of a major road will be closed tomorrow for construction. Drivers will need to plan ahead as they make their way out the door this week. The City of Odessa and TxDOT stated in a recent news release that […]
City of Midland pool reservations open ahead of summertime

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Get your sunscreen ready, it’s almost summertime in the Basin! The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has made it easy for you to start planning your summer pool reservations ahead of time.  In a recent news release, the City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division will start taking private pool […]
GOOD NEWS: It’s time to Go Red for Women

Since 2004, the Go Red for Women movement has aimed to educate millions of women as to their top health threat, which is cardiovascular disease. That movement will continue this year with the Permian Basin’s Go Red for Women luncheon which will take place at 11 a.m. May 4 at the Odessa Marriott and Conference Center.
Council hears proposal for 15 new OPD units

During Tuesday’s work session, Odessa Police Department Deputy Chief Matt Davidson addressed city council about the addition of 15 outfitted police package vehicles and equipment. Davidson detailed the 15 vehicles would be 2023 GMC Tahoes that included 11 patrol units, three administrative units and one K-9 unit. The total...
West Texas Fiesta opens Friday

For over 26 years, the West Texas Fiesta has drawn thousands of attendees for the weekend-long celebration. This year, West Texas Fiesta President Richard Esparza is hopeful that the number of people attending goes back up to its pre-pandemic levels. This year’s West Texas Fiesta will take place from May...
